e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 19, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Punjab raises ex gratia for martyrs’ kin five times from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 50 lakh

Punjab raises ex gratia for martyrs’ kin five times from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 50 lakh

Chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh tweets this is besides a job for the next of kin of the fallen soldiers and says “it’s the least we can do for our brave servicemen who make the supreme sacrifice”

chandigarh Updated: Jun 19, 2020 11:07 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Family members of martyred soldier Satnam Singh performing his last rites in Gurdaspur on Thursday.
Family members of martyred soldier Satnam Singh performing his last rites in Gurdaspur on Thursday.(Representative Image/HT )
         

The Punjab government has decided to raise the ex-gratia payment to families of soldiers killed in action from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 50 lakh.

The state government took the decision on Thursday night saying “this is the least we can do for our brave” soldiers.

“Punjab Government has decided to increase the ex gratia for our soldiers killed in action from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 50 lakh, along with a job to the next of kin,” Chief Minister Amarinder Singh tweeted.

“This is the least we can do for our brave servicemen who make the supreme sacrifice for our motherland,” he said.

The state government gives Rs 10 to Rs 12 lakh to the families of fallen soldiers. Besides, it also offers a government job to the next of kin of the martyr hailing from Punjab.

On Wednesday, the CM had announced an ex gratia compensation of Rs 12 lakh each for the families of naib subedars Satnam Singh and Mandeep Singh and Rs 10 lakh each for sepoys Gurtej Singh and Gurbinder Singh.
On Wednesday, the CM had announced an ex gratia compensation of Rs 12 lakh each for the families of naib subedars Satnam Singh and Mandeep Singh and Rs 10 lakh each for sepoys Gurtej Singh and Gurbinder Singh. ( HT PHOTO )

The decision of giving ex gratia of Rs 10 to 12 lakh to the family of a martyr was last taken in 1999.

On Wednesday, the CM had announced an ex gratia compensation of Rs 12 lakh each for the families of naib subedars Satnam Singh and Mandeep Singh and Rs 10 lakh each for sepoys Gurtej Singh and Gurbinder Singh.

Besides, a government job to a next of kin of the deceased was also announced.

Four soldiers from Punjab were among the 20 soldiers killed in a clash with the Chinese troops at Galwan Valley in Ladakh.

Naib subedar Satnam Singh was from Gurdaspur, naib subedar Mandeep Singh from Patiala, sepoy Gurbinder Singh from Sangrur and sepoy Gurtej Singh from Mansa.

top news
China releases 10 Indian soldiers after intense negotiations
China releases 10 Indian soldiers after intense negotiations
6 terrorists killed in simultaneous encounters in J-K’s Pulwama and Shopian
6 terrorists killed in simultaneous encounters in J-K’s Pulwama and Shopian
India-China stand-off: Galwan skies go quiet, tension simmers on the ground
India-China stand-off: Galwan skies go quiet, tension simmers on the ground
Reliance is net-debt free after Rs 1.69 lakh crore fund raising: Mukesh Ambani
Reliance is net-debt free after Rs 1.69 lakh crore fund raising: Mukesh Ambani
Covid-19: 4 Tamil Nadu districts under lockdown from today, drone monitoring carried out in Chennai
Covid-19: 4 Tamil Nadu districts under lockdown from today, drone monitoring carried out in Chennai
Voting begins for 19 Rajya Sabha seats, all Covid-19 protocols in place
Voting begins for 19 Rajya Sabha seats, all Covid-19 protocols in place
‘You should directly open’: Madan Lal’s words that turned Ganguly’s career
‘You should directly open’: Madan Lal’s words that turned Ganguly’s career
More than 200,000 recoveries, but covid positivity rate rises
More than 200,000 recoveries, but covid positivity rate rises
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaIndia-China stand-offSushant Singh RajputGalwan ValleyCovid-19 state tally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In