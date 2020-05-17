Punjab reports 35th death, 24 new cases

chandigarh

Updated: May 17, 2020 22:54 IST

A six-year-old boy died and 24 tested positive for coronavirus in Punjab on Sunday.

The state reported its 35th death when a six-year-old boy, a resident of Haibowal Kalan in Ludhiana, succumbed to the virus in Ludhiana. He was suffering from hepatitis-C was rushed to the civil hospital from where doctors referred him to Rajindra Hospital, Patiala.

Despite undergoing treatment there for eight days, his health deteriorated, after which he was referred to PGIMER, Chandigarh, where his report came positive. He died late on Saturday night, civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Bagga said.

Besides, 23 persons, including 13 Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel, two ward attendants of civil hospital and four contacts of tyre factory employee tested positive of Covid-19 in Ludhiana on Sunday. The RPF employees will not be added to Punjab tally.

Besides, four relatives of two patients working in Hindustan Tyres also tested positive.

Besides, a 14-year-old girl, a resident of Guru Nanak Nagar, and a 19-year-old boy from New Kundan Puri have tested positive. Two railway employees, a loco pilot, a trackman, who are living in Railway colony number 8, also tested positive for the virus.

5 FRESH CASES IN SBS NAGAR

Five fresh cases have been reported in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar (SBS Nagar) and one in Jalandhar on Sunday.

SBS Nagar civil surgeon Dr Rajinder Prasad Bhatia said all five patients, including two Dubai-returned persons, were isolated at Guru Nanak Mission Hospital at Dhahan Kaleran village in Banga sub-division. He said two of the five patients, who tested positive, belong to Amritsar but they had come to Manderan village of SBS Nagar. “We requested state nodal officer to count these two patients in the Amritsar tally,” he said.

Jalandhar nodal officer for Covid-19 Dr TP Singh said with a fresh positive case, the district’s tally has reached 212, including six deaths.

Meanwhile, eight patients have been cured of the virus and discharged in SBS Nagar. In Jalandhar, nine patients were discharged.

4 NANDED PILGRIMS TEST POSITIVE IN FARIDKOT

Four persons, including a woman, who had visited Takht Sri Hazur Sahib in Nanded, Maharashtra, tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday, taking the district’s count to 60.

Civil surgeon Dr Rajinder Kumar said the patients have been admitted to the isolation ward of Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital. “The patients were already in a quarantine centre and are asymptomatic. All of them are residents of Sandhwan village in Kotkapura sub-division,” he said.

3 DUBAI-RETURNEES TEST POSITIVE IN AMRITSAR

Three people, who had returned to Amritsar from Dubai in a special flight under the Vande Bharat Mission on May 13, tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday, Amritsar civil surgeon Dr Jugal Kishore said.

As many as 177 Indians were brought back, who had been stranded in Dubai during the coronavirus pandemic, in the Air India Express flight which landed at Shri Guru Ram Das Jee International Airport on May 13.

As per officials, 27 people out of the 177 belonged to Amritsar and were quarantined by health department in quarantine centres.

“After the Dubai-returnees had reached Amritsar, the health department took their swabs for testing. Of the 27 people, three were tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday. They are stable and have been admitted to isolation ward of Government Medical Cllege and Hospital, Amritsar, Dr Kishore said.

With this, the district has reported 304 cases so far.

23 MORE CURED IN RUPNAGAR

Twenty-three persons of Rupnagar district, who were tested positive for Covid-19, have recovered and were discharged from Gian Sagar Medical College and Hospital, Banur, where they were undergoing treatment.

Rupnagar deputy commissioner Sonali Giri said that these persons would be home quarantined for seven days.

With this the number of active Covid-19 cases in Rupnagar district has come down to 5.