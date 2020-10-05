e-paper
Punjab sees 50% of accidental firing deaths of cops in country: NCRB

Punjab sees 50% of accidental firing deaths of cops in country: NCRB

Of the 14 personnel killed on duty due to accidental firing from their own weapon in the country in 2019, seven were from Punjab. The trend was similar the year before.

chandigarh Updated: Oct 05, 2020 12:24 IST
Gagandeep Jassowal
Gagandeep Jassowal
Hindustan Times, Jalandhar
(Representative photo)
         

In an indication that handling of weapons in Punjab Police needs to improve, the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report for 2019 shows that of the 14 personnel killed on duty due to accidental firing from their own weapon in the country, seven were from Punjab. This is a share of 50%.

The trend has been persisting. In 2018, 16 cops were killed in accidental firing in the country, of which nine were from Punjab; in 2017, of 13 such deaths in the country, six were from the state. The report adds that Punjab Police lost 45 personnel in 2019, of which 37 died in accidents, one was killed by criminals and seven died in accidental firing.

Punjab also reported the second-highest number of cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 (NDPS) Act at 11,536 cases, the report states. Maharashtra registered 14,158 cases and had the dubious distinction of topping the country.

In Punjab, 5,927 cases were registered for possession of drugs for trafficking, which is the highest in the country. In 5,609 cases, possession of drugs for personal use or consumption was found.

In cases of people escaping from police custody in 2019, Punjab was the third highest in the country at 84, with 104 and 102 people escaping police custody in Maharashtra and Rajasthan, respectively. The state police have re-arrested 60 of 84 who fled.

The state has also registered the highest number of cases where the Official Secrets Act was invoked, with the NCRB report putting it at seven. Forty such cases were registered across the country with Maharashtra following the state with six cases.

Additional director general of police (ADGP) and director of Punjab Police Academy, Phillaur, Anita Punj said weapon training was an integral part of police training in basic and pre-promotion courses. She, however, refused to comment on the reason for accidental fires by cops, but added she would need to study individual cases to explain the cause.

