Pupils of Bhavan Vidyalaya pay tributes to Bapu

Senior principal of the school Vineeta Arora outlined the various activities that the school undertook during the year.

chandigarh Updated: Oct 09, 2019 15:37 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Students enacted the Dandi March episode of Gandhi’s life.
Students enacted the Dandi March episode of Gandhi's life.
         

Bhavan Vidyalaya, Sector 27, organised a function to celebrate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

The programme commenced with bhajans sung by the students. They also enacted the Dandi March episode of Gandhi’s life. Senior principal of the school Vineeta Arora outlined the various activities that the school undertook during the year.

The keynote address was delivered by Dr BN Goswamy, Indian art critic, historian, former vice-chairman of the Sarabhai Foundation of Ahmedabad and author of over 20 books on art and culture.

The chief guest for the event was Manoj Parida, advisor to the administrator of UT. He said, “The best tribute that the younger generation today can pay to Mahatma Gandhi is to emulate at least one of his numerous qualities.”

He recalled some of the life-changing moments of Gandhi’s life and said the entire country followed him because of his unwavering and unsurpassed commitment to truth.

Rajendra K Saboo, chairman of Chandigarh Kendra of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, recalled his four encounters with Mahatma Gandhi during his childhood.

First Published: Oct 09, 2019 15:30 IST

