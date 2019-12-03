e-paper
PWD starts revamp of Kali Devi temple complex in Patiala

chandigarh Updated: Dec 03, 2019 22:09 IST
Harmandeep Singh
Harmandeep Singh
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Over 25 shops, which are operating from the temple complex, will be shifted to a new building in a nearby area in Patiala.
Over 25 shops, which are operating from the temple complex, will be shifted to a new building in a nearby area in Patiala.(HT PHOTO)
         

The public works department (PWD) has started revamp of the Kali Devi temple complex in Patiala. Under the project, the congested market complex within premises will be shifted to a new building nearby.

Besides this, the temple will get facilities of lift, parking, and Joda ghar. New sewage pipelines will also be laid. A total of ₹3 crore will be spent on this project.

PWD executive engineer Naveen Mittal said, “Tender of the development works at Kali Devi temple complex have already been floated. The construction work has also been started.”

“In the first phase, the congested market complex will be shifted to a new building nearby in order to widen the temple complex space. A new building is being constructed near the old parking of mandir to house the market,” he said. Over 25 shops will be shifted to this new building.

Apart from this, a shoe bank (joda ghar) will be setup so that pilgrims can leave their shoes with the attendants free of cost.

Meanwhile, a new foot overbridge will also be built near Gurdwara Dukhniwaran Sahib. With this, pilgrims will be able to directly reach the gurdwara from the parking space without having to cross the busy stretch of Patiala-Sirhind road.

“The foot overbridge will constructed at a cost of around ₹2.5 crore. Construction of the foot overbridge has already been started. The revamp of Kali Devi temple complex and construction of the foot overbridge has to be completed by March 31, 2020,” said Naveen Mittal.

