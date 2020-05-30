e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 29, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Rain likely to give respite to Punjab paddy growers opting for direct seeding

Rain likely to give respite to Punjab paddy growers opting for direct seeding

The meteorological department has predicted more rainfall on Saturday and Sunday

chandigarh Updated: May 30, 2020 01:14 IST
Navrajdeep Singh
Navrajdeep Singh
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Paddy has already been sown on 1.8 lakh hectares through DSR process in the state.
Paddy has already been sown on 1.8 lakh hectares through DSR process in the state.(Bharat Bhushan/ HT)
         

With uninterrupted power supply for farm tubewells yet to be started in Punjab, the forecast of moderate to heavy rainfall in coming two days is likely to give some respite to paddy growers, who have opted for direct seeding of rice (DSR) due to shortage of labour this year.

The meteorological department has predicted more rainfall on Saturday and Sunday. Of the 26.3 lakh hectares to be covered under paddy cultivation this year, the state agriculture department has set the target area under direct seeding of rice at 4 lakh hectares, which is 20% more than that last year. Paddy has already been sown on 1.8 lakh hectares through DSR process in the state.

“More rain in coming days will help farmers who are going for direct seedig method,” said Sutantar Kumar Airi, director, state agriculture department.

Airi said there is no need of puddling and heavy irrigation at the time of sowing under the DSR process, but farmers need to irrigate fields after sowing.

However, the uninterrupted power supply to tubewells for eight hours will be resumed by Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) before the start of paddy transplantation (June 10).

The DSR process consumes much less water than the traditional the sowing method. Under DSR, paddy seeds are sown almost like wheat. As per agriculture experts, it requires 50% less water and 90% less labour.

top news
Trump announces termination of ties with WHO over coronavirus pandemic
Trump announces termination of ties with WHO over coronavirus pandemic
Twin earthquakes in Haryana in one hour, tremors felt in Delhi
Twin earthquakes in Haryana in one hour, tremors felt in Delhi
Italy backs India’s WHO reform call, seeks probe into origin of pandemic
Italy backs India’s WHO reform call, seeks probe into origin of pandemic
WHO, 37 nations launch alliance to share tools to tackle Covid-19 pandemic
WHO, 37 nations launch alliance to share tools to tackle Covid-19 pandemic
Sonu Sood airlifts 169 Odisha girls from Kerala to their home
Sonu Sood airlifts 169 Odisha girls from Kerala to their home
‘Remember, this is pre-lockdown’: Chidambaram warns on 11-yr low GDP slump
‘Remember, this is pre-lockdown’: Chidambaram warns on 11-yr low GDP slump
Hits and misses as Jagan Reddy completes one year as Andhra chief minister
Hits and misses as Jagan Reddy completes one year as Andhra chief minister
Covid updates: Covid fatalities surge; Corona express jibe; Trump on China
Covid updates: Covid fatalities surge; Corona express jibe; Trump on China
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases India

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In