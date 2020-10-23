e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 23, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Ramlila associations shelve burning of Ravana effigies this Dussehra

Ramlila associations shelve burning of Ravana effigies this Dussehra

chandigarh Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 23:45 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

With only a handful of Ramlilas being staged in the city, the festive spirit has already taken a back seat due to the pandemic. Now, Dussehra is also likely to be a low-key affair as none of the Ramlila associations in Chandigarh will burn Ravana effigies to signify the victory of good over evil.

Speaking about the latest move, president of Chandigarh Kendriya Ramleela Mahasabha, Bhagwati Prashad Gaur, said, “The administration had organised a meeting with various associations of the city to give us permission for the Dussehra function. However, they gave us too little time to prepare for it and most organisations didn’t even turn up at the meeting, while the ones which were there declined to host any kind of function for Dussehra.”

Tejinder Chauhan from Barara village in Haryana, who had made a 221ft tall Ravana at Dhanas last year, will also be taking a year of. He has rather chosen to make a miniature 10ft effigy of Covid.

Speaking about how the Ramlila troupes will conclude their events, which in previous years ended with the lighting up of Ravana on Dussehra, adviser of the Joint Ram Leela Sangh, Ashok Chaudhary, who plays the character of Ravana, said, “We will be hosting pujas on the Ramlila stage this year. The stage will not be left vacant while we honour Lord Ram with prayers.”

The Ramlila troupes which had chosen to perform this year will hold a 24-hour puja for the cast members.

Jyoti Bhardwaj of the Sector-29 OCF Sanskritik Manch said that even though the professionals who hail from places like Haryana and Uttar Pradesh won’t be coming to the city, kids have started building their own Ravanas.

“Children of Sector 29 got together and are building around a 18ft tall Ravana. It is nice to see kids take an initiative,” Bhardwaj added.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh administration on Friday gave permission to the Youth Welfare Club of Maloya to celebrate Dussehra. The president of the club, Sobhit Kaushal, however, said, “We will not be burning Ravana, but rather taking out a Rath Yatra for which we had applied to get permission.”

Rajput Dramatic Club of Ram Darbar and Uttarakhand Kala Manch of Sectors 55 and 56 were also given permission to host Ramlila.

top news
In Biden’s outreach to Indian Americans, a clear reference to Chinese aggression and Pak
In Biden’s outreach to Indian Americans, a clear reference to Chinese aggression and Pak
FATF dashes Pak hopes of getting out of grey list, then a harsh rebuke
FATF dashes Pak hopes of getting out of grey list, then a harsh rebuke
IPL 2020, CSK vs MI: Boult, Bumrah demolish CSK, MI win by 10 wickets
IPL 2020, CSK vs MI: Boult, Bumrah demolish CSK, MI win by 10 wickets
‘India building ‘Asian NATO’ through Quad?’ S Jaishankar answers
‘India building ‘Asian NATO’ through Quad?’ S Jaishankar answers
Sudan to normalise ties with Israel, announces Trump days before elections
Sudan to normalise ties with Israel, announces Trump days before elections
Punjab CM’s son summoned by ED in illegal foreign funds case
Punjab CM’s son summoned by ED in illegal foreign funds case
24/5 in 6 overs: MS Dhoni’s CSK hits new low in horror season
24/5 in 6 overs: MS Dhoni’s CSK hits new low in horror season
Covid update: 1 bn vaccine doses; ICMR on plasma therapy; decisive 3 months
Covid update: 1 bn vaccine doses; ICMR on plasma therapy; decisive 3 months
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyPM Modi Rallies TodayMirzapur 2 reviewBihar polls updatesCSK vs MI, IPL 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In