e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 13, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Ramlilas get the go ahead in Chandigarh

Ramlilas get the go ahead in Chandigarh

Twenty Ramlila committees get in-principle approval subject to the receipt of a no-objection report from police

chandigarh Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 00:09 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

The Chandigarh Administration on Tuesday gave nod to holding Ramlilas from Wednesday in the city.

Deputy commissioner Mandip Singh Brar gave the in-principle approval to 20 Ramlila committees, subject to the receipt of a no-objection report from police.

The organisers will have to strictly adhere to standard operating procedures (SOPs) to be issued in a day or two.

As per the order, Ramlila should be staged from 8pm to 12am, and the sound system should be played in compliance with instructions issued by the environment department.

The organisers will submit a list of 25 “able-bodied” volunteers for each Ramlila, and strictly comply with SOPs of preventive measures or guidelines to be issued by the administration from time to time, failing which action will be initiated against them. Also, no Ramlila can be organised in a containment zone.

Bhagwati Prashad Gaur, president of the Chandigarh Kendriya Ramlila Mahasabha, said, “We are likely to get permission for the remaining 30-odd committees by Wednesday.”

top news
Former J-K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti released from detention
Former J-K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti released from detention
iPhone 12 series with 5G support launched: Price starts at Rs 69,900
iPhone 12 series with 5G support launched: Price starts at Rs 69,900
Heavy rains lash Hyderabad, waterlogging and traffic jams in many areas
Heavy rains lash Hyderabad, waterlogging and traffic jams in many areas
IPL 2020: CSK arrest slide with smooth win over Sunrisers
IPL 2020: CSK arrest slide with smooth win over Sunrisers
Pawar writes to PM Modi over Maharashtra guv’s letter to Thackeray
Pawar writes to PM Modi over Maharashtra guv’s letter to Thackeray
Foreign secretary Shringla, US deputy secy discuss upcoming 2+2 dialogue
Foreign secretary Shringla, US deputy secy discuss upcoming 2+2 dialogue
Pakistan PM’s adviser says India has sent a message with ‘desire for conversation’
Pakistan PM’s adviser says India has sent a message with ‘desire for conversation’
Watch: Cops & Congress protestors clash in Dehradun; Covid rules ignored
Watch: Cops & Congress protestors clash in Dehradun; Covid rules ignored
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyMumbai power failure latest updatesBigg Boss 14Mumbai grid failure Live UpdatesHathras caseAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In