MVR Ravi Kumar is new GM of SBI, Chandigarh circle

chandigarh

Updated: Jun 10, 2020 23:14 IST

MVR Ravi Kumar has joined as the general manager of State Bank of India’s (SBI) Chandigarh circle. He will overlook the functioning of the bank in Punjab zone. Kumar started his banking career in 1985, and has since held positions in various fields like retail banking, corporate, inspection and audit, and international banking. Prior to joining Chandigarh circle, he worked in Maharashtra circle as deputy general manager, Panji, Goa, where he was responsible for business and operations.