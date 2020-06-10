e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 10, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / MVR Ravi Kumar is new GM of SBI, Chandigarh circle

MVR Ravi Kumar is new GM of SBI, Chandigarh circle

Was previously deputy general manager of Maharashtra circle

chandigarh Updated: Jun 10, 2020 23:14 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

MVR Ravi Kumar has joined as the general manager of State Bank of India’s (SBI) Chandigarh circle. He will overlook the functioning of the bank in Punjab zone. Kumar started his banking career in 1985, and has since held positions in various fields like retail banking, corporate, inspection and audit, and international banking. Prior to joining Chandigarh circle, he worked in Maharashtra circle as deputy general manager, Panji, Goa, where he was responsible for business and operations.

top news
Army tightens grip on Pakistan as Imran Khan’s popularity wanes
Army tightens grip on Pakistan as Imran Khan’s popularity wanes
US economy to shrink 6.5% in 2020, no rate hike through 2022: Fed officials
US economy to shrink 6.5% in 2020, no rate hike through 2022: Fed officials
Arvind Kejriwal meets Amit Shah, discusses Covid-19 situation in Delhi
Arvind Kejriwal meets Amit Shah, discusses Covid-19 situation in Delhi
In Karnataka, Congress to approach court over DK Shivakumar’s swearing in
In Karnataka, Congress to approach court over DK Shivakumar’s swearing in
In Nepal’s map tactics, a reflection of China’s growing footprint in Kathmandu
In Nepal’s map tactics, a reflection of China’s growing footprint in Kathmandu
Rs 10 lakh crore revenue drop expected due to Coronavirus: Gadkari
Rs 10 lakh crore revenue drop expected due to Coronavirus: Gadkari
Enough is enough: Bravo joins Sammy and Gayle against racism
Enough is enough: Bravo joins Sammy and Gayle against racism
HT Salutes: Ameena, an Anganwadi worker feeding hundreds of migrant labourers
HT Salutes: Ameena, an Anganwadi worker feeding hundreds of migrant labourers
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State-wise TallyCovid-19Arvind KejriwalCovid-19 DelhiPetrol Price

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In