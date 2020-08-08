e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 08, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Residents of Ludhiana’s Rajiv Gandhi colony protest over poor water supply

Residents of Ludhiana’s Rajiv Gandhi colony protest over poor water supply

Protesters said the tubewell installed in their area developed a snag, but the MC has failed to repair/reinstall the same

chandigarh Updated: Aug 08, 2020 22:55 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times. Ludhiana
Residents of Rajiv Gandhi colony protesting against no water supply in their area in Ludhiana on Saturday.
Residents of Rajiv Gandhi colony protesting against no water supply in their area in Ludhiana on Saturday.(HT PHOTO)
         

Irked over no water supply for over 45 days, residents of Rajiv Gandhi colony in ward number 23 staged a protest against the municipal corporation (MC) and area councilor Sandeep Kumari on Saturday.

Residents said the tubewell installed in their area developed a snag, but the MC has failed to repair/reinstall the same.

Two of the protesters, Rajesh Kumar and Sohan Lal, said, “The area has had no water supply for the last 45 days and we are getting water from tanks. Despite complaints submitted with the councillor and MC officials, our problem has not been addressed. We are struggling to make ends meet in the scorching heat, but authorities are not paying heed to the issue.”

Residents said the required number of water tanks are also not supplied in the area and they have to carry water in buckets to their houses with difficulty.

While MC superintending engineer Rajinder Singh said the civic body is working on the tendering process for a new tubewell, area councillor Sandeep Kumari said, “I, along with residents of the area, will take up the matter in front of mayor Balkar Sandhu.”

top news
Hardeep Puri cautions against speculative observations on Kozhikode air crash
Hardeep Puri cautions against speculative observations on Kozhikode air crash
‘India-China can overcome differences with equilibrium’: S Jaishankar
‘India-China can overcome differences with equilibrium’: S Jaishankar
Indian, Chinese armies hold talks on Ladakh’s Depsang plains
Indian, Chinese armies hold talks on Ladakh’s Depsang plains
Civil aviation expert’s 2011 warning about ‘unsafe’ KIA runway fell on DGCA’s deaf ears
Civil aviation expert’s 2011 warning about ‘unsafe’ KIA runway fell on DGCA’s deaf ears
Brazil near 100,000 deaths from Covid-19
Brazil near 100,000 deaths from Covid-19
‘Only property of Sushant I have’: Rhea Chakraborty after ED questioning
‘Only property of Sushant I have’: Rhea Chakraborty after ED questioning
Highest single-day spike takes Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally past 5 lakh
Highest single-day spike takes Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally past 5 lakh
‘Imagine if Covid had struck before 2014’: PM Modi inaugurates Swachhata museum
‘Imagine if Covid had struck before 2014’: PM Modi inaugurates Swachhata museum
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19Kerala LandslideIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In