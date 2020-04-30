e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Residents stop cops from buying drugs, booked for attack, curfew violation in Kapurthala

Residents stop cops from buying drugs, booked for attack, curfew violation in Kapurthala

A video, which has since gone viral, shows some locals stopping cops in uniform, the three accused also manhandled the cops when they were found to be in possession of drugs

chandigarh Updated: Apr 30, 2020 13:25 IST
Jatinder Mahal
Hindustan Times/Kapurthala
The video, which caused much embarrassment, to the police, shows that on being cornered, the cops tried to flee and a syringe fell from the pocket of one of the cops.(Representative Image )
         

A day after three cops were arrested for violating curfew to purchase drugs, three residents of Lakhan Kalan village have also been booked by the Kapurthala police for attacking them and putting others’ lives at risk.

The accused are Harpreet Singh, Ravi Kumar and Jagga of Lakhan Kalan.

Inquiry officer sub-inspector Jaswant Singh said a video, which has since gone viral, shows some locals stopping cops in uniform in violation of the district magistrate’s orders. The three persons also manhandled the cops when they were found to be in possession of drugs.

The video, which caused much embarrassment, to the police, shows that on being cornered, the cops tried to flee and a syringe fell from the pocket of one of the cops. Locals later found drugs in their possession.

The locals have been booked under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

The cops, who were cornered, are constable Dyal Singh and constable Jagjeet Singh, who are posted at PAP Jalandhar; and constable Germanjeet Singh, who is posted at the Jalandhar commissionerate.

The accused were posted in Jalandhar and they had gone to the village in Kapurthala district on April 3 for purchasing drugs.

Sub-inspector Avtar Singh of Sadar police station, Kapurthala, said that a medical check-up conducted at the Kapurthala civil hospital confirmed that the accused had taken drugs.

A doctor, on condition of anonymity, said the cops were addicted to heroin.

The cops were booked under Sections 188 (disobeying a public servant’s order) and 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection) of the Indian Penal Code, the Disaster Management Act and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

