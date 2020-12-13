Restaurant, organic food at eco-friendly women’s haat in Sirmaur

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 13, 2020, 18:30 IST

With employment opportunities at historic lows during the Covid-19 pandemic, a village haat (market) run only by women will open on December 17 at Bagh Pashog village in Sirmaur district, which is known for its high literacy rate. A work in progress for the last one year, the market will operate out of a building made of poly bricks filled with plastic waste and have water harvesting and solar power plants.

To be run by 25 women, She Haat has been set up by the district administration in collaboration with the tourism department to economically strengthen rural women. It is located on the busy Nahan Kumarhatti road.

The market, which will be virtually inaugurated by chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on December 17, will have a restaurant serving Himachali cuisine. “The objective is also to popularise the state’s food, particularly askali, which is similar to the south Indian idli and pattande, made from flour. The two dishes are very popular,” says Usha Kumari, 44, the secretary of She Haat.

The locals were sceptical initially about women running She Haat, “but we have been trained and are confident that we will achieve our objective,” says Kumari.

The She Haat team is ready for work ( HT Photo )

The women workers are from different age groups and come from different backgrounds and sections of the society. “ All the food and pahari cuisines will be prepared in a traditional chulha,” she adds.

“The whole project will be run by 25 self-help group (SHG) women to empower them for self employment. As ‘her wings will grow, she will reach the sky with district administration Sirmaur,’ says RK Pruthi, the district’s deputy commissioner.

Natural organic produce will be showcased and sold here, with the atta freshly ground at the flour mill on the site. A machine will mould biodegradable pattal (leaf) plates.

Crops grown locally such as wheat, rice , coriander, buckwheat, citrus fruits and vegetables will be sold here.

She Haat also has a two bedroom guest house. The solar power plant and rainwater harvesting system will ensure that environment friendly practises are promoted.

Battery operated rickshaws will also run here. Meenakshi Sharma, 27, who drives one of the rickshaws, is excited. “I think I will be the first woman to drive auto in Himachal, it’s a great venture,” she says.