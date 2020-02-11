e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 11, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Chandigarh / Right time for AAP’s Punjab unit to cash in on Capital triumph

Right time for AAP’s Punjab unit to cash in on Capital triumph

Struggling with infighting and loss of appeal, party needs to get its house in order ahead of the 2022 state polls

chandigarh Updated: Feb 11, 2020 21:02 IST
Navneet Sharma
Navneet Sharma
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Aam Aadmi Party workers celebrating the party's success in Delhi assembly polls at the party office in Amritsar on Tuesday.
Aam Aadmi Party workers celebrating the party's success in Delhi assembly polls at the party office in Amritsar on Tuesday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)
         

CHANDIGARH The thumping triumph of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi in the face of a no-holds barred campaign by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will serve as a morale booster for the party’s state unit in Punjab ahead of the 2022 assembly elections.

The AAP state leadership led by two-time Sangrur MP Bhagwant Mann, who campaigned extensively in Delhi, is hoping that the result will revive its fortunes in Punjab which seems to be next on the party’s radar. Punjab is the only state other than Delhi where the AAP, born out the anti-corruption campaign that had its epicentre in the national capital, had found a political footing before slipping into disarray.

The Delhi hat-trick is bound to lift the spirits of the party cadres who desperately need a political straw in the state and broke into instant celebrations as counting trends began to indicate a resounding victory.

But the AAP’s Punjab unit will need much more than just a booster shot to pull out of the political trough the party has landed itself due to unabated infighting, splits and desertions. Prof Ashutosh Kumar, professor of political science, Panjab University, said the victory will surely motivate the AAP cadres in Punjab, but the party needs to work on organisation, ideological position and local leadership to establish itself as a credible alternative. “There is opportunity for it as the Akalis are passing through their worst political phase with former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal virtually calling it a day. The BJP has also not been able to expand its base. And, there has been political vacuum in the opposition space,” he said.

The AAP, propelled by popular disenchantment against the state’s major parties, had won four of the 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab on debut in 2014 and then came at number two in the 2017 state polls to become the principal opposition party, but has been in terminal decline since.

Not only its organisational set-up on the ground is in total mess, eight of the 20 legislators – all of them first-timers except one – have rebelled or quit the party. A string of crushing defeats in the parliamentary elections, assembly byelections and the panchayat polls in the state have also left the party cadre disillusioned, besides pointing towards loss of appeal and support.

In the 2019 parliamentary elections, the party polled just 7.4% votes against 25% in 2014 when it won four of the 13 Lok Sabha seats in the state. Barring Mann’s re-election from Sangrur seat which is also attributed to his personal ‘rural connect’, all the other party candidates lost their security deposit last year.

Though the state unit has recently started making efforts to get back into ‘activist mode’ through street protests, they lack consistency and have been made in fits and starts so far. With two years to go for the state assembly, the AAP will need to put its house in order to improve its political prospects in the state.

top news
Live: On Promise Day, AAP says ‘won’t let you down’ Delhi
Live: On Promise Day, AAP says ‘won’t let you down’ Delhi
SC to hear challenge to Omar’s detention under PSA on Wednesday
SC to hear challenge to Omar’s detention under PSA on Wednesday
In AAP’s victory, a lesson in transformative politics | Opinion
In AAP’s victory, a lesson in transformative politics | Opinion
Verdict on ‘terrorist tag’ for Kejriwal out, says AAP after Delhi landslide win
Verdict on ‘terrorist tag’ for Kejriwal out, says AAP after Delhi landslide win
CBI vs CBI: Rakesh Asthana, accused of bribery by ex-boss, gets clean chit
CBI vs CBI: Rakesh Asthana, accused of bribery by ex-boss, gets clean chit
Politics is shifting to the centre-right. Delhi proves it | Opinion
Politics is shifting to the centre-right. Delhi proves it | Opinion
Shreyas Iyer surpasses Ian Chappell to create world record
Shreyas Iyer surpasses Ian Chappell to create world record
Delhi gives thumbs up to Kejriwal: What it means for AAP, BJP & Congress
Delhi gives thumbs up to Kejriwal: What it means for AAP, BJP & Congress
trending topics
Delhi Assembly Election Results 2020 LiveDelhi Election ResultsDelhi Assembly Election CountingRohit SharmaManoj TiwariDelhi Assembly Election ResultsArvind KejriwalOscars 2020Oscars 2020 Red Carpet

don't miss

latest news

india news

Chandigarh News