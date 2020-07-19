e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Rising cases in Panchkula’s govt offices prompts admn to start random sampling

Rising cases in Panchkula’s govt offices prompts admn to start random sampling

As many as 12 family members of two of the DMER staffers have also been infected

chandigarh Updated: Jul 19, 2020 23:01 IST
Tanbir Dhaliwal
Tanbir Dhaliwal
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
With more Covid-19 cases cropping up at government departments in Panchkula district, the health department has decided to conduct random sampling at government offices from Monday.

So far, 13 employees of Department of Medical Education and Research (DMER), Sector 16; and 20 personnel from ITBP and five from CRPF have tested positive for Covid-19. One employee of the CBSE office and three from HBSE office were also found positive.

As many as 12 family members of two of the DMER staffers have also been infected.

“There are at least 50 government institutes in Panchkula. To begin with, we will take five samples from each office,” said Dr Jasjeet Kaur, civil surgeon, Panchkula.

“Most of the government offices have working chambers, with 3-4 staffers in one chamber. The main risk of infection arises from movement of files, as these pass through many hands,” she said.

Further, they are going to write to the deputy commissioner to pass an order regarding safety measures to be followed in government offices and to de-congest work spaces, Dr Kaur added.

Initially, the health department will collect sample of Group-D employees, as they have the highest movement in offices to tackle tasks like moving files and arranging refreshments.

Dr Kaur said, “We will also write to CRPF and ITBP to set up Covid Care Centres on their premises. The health department will support these centres.”

