Monday, Oct 07, 2019

Robbery bid: Bike-borne men shoot at chemist in Ludhiana

bullet leaves his leg injured; police suspect personal rivalry behind attack

chandigarh Updated: Oct 06, 2019 22:43 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
In an attempt to rob a medical store owner, two unidentified miscreants shot at him near Eastman Chowk on Saturday evening.

The victim was identified as Mithlesh Kumar, 30, a resident of Giaspura. Kumar sustained a bullet injury in leg and is undergoing treatment at a local hospital, where doctors stated his condition to be stable.

Kumar told the police that he was at his medical store with a friend, when two masked motorcycle-borne men barged in the store and asked for money. When he resisted, one of the accused shot at him and the bullet hit his leg. After the incident, the accused fled from the spot and his friend rushed him to hospital.

Inspector Inderjit Singh, SHO at Sahnewal police station said, “The accused duo shot at him, however, escaped without robbing Kumar. If they wanted to steal from him, they would have threatened him first. Even after, Kumar was injured, they left without stealing.”

The police are suspecting a personal rivalry behind the incident. There is a possibility that the accused wanted to make it look like a loot attempt.

A case has been registered against unidentified accused under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Arms Act. The police have started investigation and are scanning CCTVs to identify the accused.

First Published: Oct 06, 2019 22:43 IST

