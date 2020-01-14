Rose Festival in Chandigarh from February 28 to March 1

chandigarh

Updated: Jan 14, 2020 00:55 IST

The municipal corporation Chandigarh and UT tourism department, will organise the Rose Festival from February 28 to March 1 in the Rose Garden.

This was decided in a preliminary meeting of the Rose Festival held in the conference hall of MC on Monday under chairmanship of commissioner MC, KK Yadav, and attended by area councillor Ravi Kant Sharma and other officers of MC and UT administration.

During the meeting it was decided that the Rose Festival will be dedicated to ‘Plastic Mukt Festival’ amid other cultural programmes including contests for children, youth and the elderly to ensure maximum participation of the general public in the festival.

Contests including flower and rangoli contest, contests between neighbourhood parks maintained by RWAs, Rose Prince and Rose Princess contest, brass and pipe band contest, on-the-spot painting contest, rose quiz contest, photography contest, folk dance contest, antakshri, Rose King and Rose Queen contest, Mr Rose and Ms Rose contest, floral hat contest and newlywed couple contest.

Yadav said this time the plaza area of Sector 17 would be also be part of the festival, where food stalls will be set up along with art and craft exhibitions and cultural programmes. He said the places will be swept at night during the Rose Festival to maintain cleanliness inside and outside the Rose Garden.

Chopper ride

Visitors to the three-day festival can avail a joyride on a helicopter, as private companies expressed an interest in offering helicopter-rides this year too. The MC is trying to keep the charges for chopper ride more reasonable than last year when it was around Rs2,300. The ride was introduced in the 2017 festival.