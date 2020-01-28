e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 28, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Chandigarh / Row over ‘encroachment bid’: Now, MP Bajwa backs Batala’s Baring college, writes to CM seeking probe

Row over ‘encroachment bid’: Now, MP Bajwa backs Batala’s Baring college, writes to CM seeking probe

chandigarh Updated: Jan 28, 2020 22:39 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Partap Singh Bajwa has come in the support of the management of Baring Union Christian College, Batala, on a controversy over the administration’s alleged attempt to encroach upon the institution’s land by constructing a link road cutting across its playground.

On January 16, revenue and public works department (PWD) officials entered the college campus without prior notice for demarcation of the proposed road, it was alleged. Recently, some Christian leaders and former Batala MLA Ashwani Sekhri too also backed the institution’s management.

In a letter to Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh, Bajwa said some persons with ulterior motives are trying to target the minority institution that has been serving the people of the area for many decades by grabbing its property. Demanding a thorough probe into the matter, he alleged that some mischievous elements want to malign the Congress government’s image.

Batala sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Balwinder Singh said it was found that the college authorities had encroached upon the land. “Over the past years, the college authorities built a wall and merged a portion of the land meant for the road with that of the playground. The municipal corporation (MC) had even issued a notice to the college o clarify land ownership but the management did not respond,” he said.

“A team of the revenue and PWD officials was denied entry when they went to the college to measure the land. The matter was brought to the notice of senior officials and the district administration has called the college management to submit ownership documents,” the SDM added.

College property manger Daniel B Dass condemned the attempt to grab the land by misuse of government machinery. “It is the government’s duty to provide resources to educational institutions so that they can grow. The local administration is working at the behest of some politicians and businessmen,” he claimed.

top news
‘Sharjeel’s words more dangerous than Kanhaiya Kumar’s statement’ : Amit Shah
‘Sharjeel’s words more dangerous than Kanhaiya Kumar’s statement’ : Amit Shah
Prashant Kishor has a falling out with Nitish Kumar. He does it on Twitter
Prashant Kishor has a falling out with Nitish Kumar. He does it on Twitter
‘No need to move foreigners out ’: WHO as India preps to evacuate citizens in China
‘No need to move foreigners out ’: WHO as India preps to evacuate citizens in China
‘Was sentenced to death, but sexually abused in jail’: Delhi rape convict to SC
‘Was sentenced to death, but sexually abused in jail’: Delhi rape convict to SC
India breeze into U-19 World Cup semis, trample Australia by 74 runs
India breeze into U-19 World Cup semis, trample Australia by 74 runs
Aston Martin to debut Vantage GT3 at the 2020 Intercontinental GT Challenge
Aston Martin to debut Vantage GT3 at the 2020 Intercontinental GT Challenge
‘He is a match-winner, here to stay’: India’s batting coach on young star
‘He is a match-winner, here to stay’: India’s batting coach on young star
Watch: Man brandishes gun at Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh anti-CAA protest site
Watch: Man brandishes gun at Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh anti-CAA protest site
trending topics
Union budget 2020Virat KohliCoronavirusDelhi Air qualityPooja BhattInternational Data Privacy Day

don't miss

latest news

india news

Chandigarh News