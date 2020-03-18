RS Polls: BJP’s Jangra, Gautam, Cong’s Deepender elected unopposed

chandigarh

Updated: Mar 18, 2020 23:01 IST

BJP’s Ram Chandra Jangra and Dushyant Kumar Gautam and Congress candidate Deepender Hooda were elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha from Haryana on Wednesday.

While the trio had filed their nominations for the Rajya Sabha seats from Haryana on Friday, their unanimous election to the Upper House was a foregone conclusion in view of the prevailing strength of MLAs of the ruling BJP (40) and opposition Congress (31) in the assembly. Consequently, the trio was declared elected without a ballot being cast.

Ram Chandra Jangra is a backward class BJP leader from Haryana and Dushyant Gautam is a scheduled caste leader from Delhi.

Deepender Hooda, son of former chief minister, Bhupinder Singh Hooda will be the lone opposition MP from the state. Deepender, the youngest MP from Haryana, is a fourth-term parliamentarian having won three Lok Sabha elections from Rohtak seat previously. Jangra and Hooda had filed nominations for the biennial election to two Rajya Sabha seats getting vacant on April 9 and Gautam had filed nomination for bypoll to fill up a casual vacancy whose term is ending on August 1, 2022. The casual vacancy had arisen following the resignation of former Union minister Birender Singh.

Jangra and Deepender have been elected for a full term of six years while Gautam has a two-year term.

The two Rajya Sabha regular vacancies occurred due to the resignation of BJP’s Ram Kumar Kashyap and the expiry of the term of Congress leader Kumari Selja on April 9. There are five Rajya Sabha seats in Haryana.

Later talking to newspersons, Jangra and Gautam said that they would highlight various issues of the state in Rajya Sabha.

Deepender said he will put his heart and soul to fight for the rights of the people of Haryana. “My sphere of activity has broadened now – from Rohtak to the entire state,’’ he said.