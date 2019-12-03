SAD-BJP urges guv to direct CM to dismiss jails minister

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 03, 2019 23:09 IST

A joint delegation of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday urged Punjab governor VP Singh Badnore to direct chief minister Capt. Amarinder Singh to recommend the dismissal of jails minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa. They allege that the minister gave patronage to notorious gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria who was allegedly involved in the murder of former Akali sarpanch Dalbir Dhilwan.

The BJP delegation led by SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal and former BJP president Vijay Sampla, briefed the gGovernor about the increasing cases of gangster related crimes taking place due to the patronage of the jails minister.

It urged the governor to recommend a CBI inquiry into the gangster–minister nexus. They also urged the governor to send a report to the Home ministry on the total collapse of the law and order machinery in Punjab besides urging for delivery of justice to Dalbir’s aggrieved family.

The delegation was accompanied by Navneet Kaur, Dalbr’s newlywed daughter who was murdered on November 18. Family members said police have yet to record their statement.

Speaking on the occasion, the SAD chief told Badnore that “gangsters seem to have taken over the state” and showed him videos of Bhagwanpuria celebrating his birthday in jail. He said gangsters had become so bold that they had openly threatened former minister Bikram Majithia when he exposed the gangster–minister nexus.

Sukhbir also said that it appeared the police was under pressure, as they did not register the statement of the victim’s family. “When SAD legislators met state DGP to bring threats to Majithia to his notice, no action was taken. And within a distance of two hours, IG Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh, in a statement, gave a clean chit to Bhagwanpuria,” added Sukhbir.

The delegation included Dr Daljit Singh Cheema, Parminder Singh Dhindsa, Bibi Jagir Kaur, Gulzar Singh Ranike, Surjit Singh Rakhra, Baldev Singh Mann, Gurbachan Singh Babehali and Lakhbir Singh Lodhinangal, while representing BJP were Tikshan Sood, Ashwani Kumar Sharma, Dinesh Kumar (Babbu) and Arun Narang.