Sale of poultry, fish banned in four sub divisions of Kangra district to control bird flu spread

Sale of poultry, fish banned in four sub divisions of Kangra district to control bird flu spread

After lab reports confirm H5N1 virus led to death of over 2,500 migratory birds at Pong Dam in a week, strict curbs, including fine of ₹50,000, imposed in adjoining Fatehpur, Dehra, Jawali and Indora sub divisions.

chandigarh Updated: Jan 05, 2021, 15:59 IST
Naresh K Thakur
Naresh K Thakur
Hindustan Times, Dharamshala
Wildlife and animal husbandry department officials conducting the post-mortem of the migratory birds at Pong Dam wetland.
Wildlife and animal husbandry department officials conducting the post-mortem of the migratory birds at Pong Dam wetland.(HT Photo)
         

With over 2,500 migratory birds having died of the avian flu (H5N1) at Pong Dam in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh in the past week, the district administration on Tuesday imposed strict restrictions in four sub divisions adjoining the wetland.

Kangra deputy commissioner Rakesh Kumar Prajapati said that in the interest of protecting the health and safety of public at large, the sale, purchase and export of poultry, birds, and fish is prohibited in Fatehpur, Dehra, Jawali and Indora sub divisions.

“The slaughter of poultry, birds and fish in all slaughter houses or at home is barred in these four sub divisions,” Prajapati said.

The practice of offering feed to birds and fish is also prohibited. “No movement of humans shall be allowed within 1 km of Pong Dam or the alert zone except those related to managing the avian influenza outbreak,” he said.

No movement of livestock or domestic animals shall be allowed within 1km of Pong Lake and the deputy director, animal husbandry, shall deploy staff to ensure compliance in the area.

All agriculture or horticulture related activities are prohibited and staff of the two departments would be deployed to check such activities.

The chief conservator of forests, wildlife, North, will ensure the quick burial of the dead birds and disinfection of infected areas. Beyond the jurisdiction of the forest department, the task is assigned to deputy director, animal husbandry, who shall constitute rapid response teams, the DC said.

“The chief medical officer, Kangra, based at Dharamshala shall ensure stockpiling of medicines, personal protective equipment (PPE) kits and keep vigil of the human transmission of the avian influenza and keep details of the testing labs for bird flu ready,” Prajapati said.

