e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 16, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Sanction to prosecute: CBI court directs Chandigarh DIG to submit reply in 2017 graft case involving ex-SHO Kaur

Sanction to prosecute: CBI court directs Chandigarh DIG to submit reply in 2017 graft case involving ex-SHO Kaur

Jaswinder Kaur is also an accused in a recent ₹5 lakh graft case, following which she was suspended and removed as Manimajra SHO. She has been evading arrest since then.

chandigarh Updated: Jul 16, 2020 00:47 IST
Tanbir Dhaliwal
Tanbir Dhaliwal
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

The special court of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has directed the deputy inspector general (DIG) of Chandigarh Police to submit a reply by July 17 regarding “sanction to prosecute” suspended SHO Jaswinder Kaur in the 2017 bribery case.

Kaur is also an accused in a recent ₹5 lakh graft case, following which she was suspended and removed as Manimajra SHO. She has been evading arrest since then.

In October 2017, a trap was laid by CBI on the complaint of financier Prem Singh Bisht, who had alleged that sub-inspector (SI) Mohan Singh of Sector 31 police station had demanded ₹9 lakh from him to withdraw names of his employees from an attempt to murder FIR.

Bisht had alleged that the SI had told him that the ₹8 lakh were for SHO Jaswinder Kaur and ₹1 lakh for him. The CBI had arrested the SI while accepting ₹2 lakh bribe, and the case was closed against Kaur as the agency could not find any evidence to implicate her.

However, in the CBI court, the complainant had said that he was taken to SHO Kaur by SI Mohan Singh at Old Car Bazaar in Hallo Majra, where a meeting had taken place and SHO had demanded money.

In 2019, Bisht had moved an application to declare SHO Jaswinder Kaur an accused in the case. In February 2020, he had moved another application in the court stating that he was being pressured by the SHO.

Taking cognizance of the applications, the court had directed CBI to place before the sanctioning authority (SSP, Chandigarh) all evidence so that the authority could apply its own mind whether to give sanction for prosecution or not.

Five months on, Bisht on Wednesday moved another application in CBI court “for taking consideration with regard to deemed sanction against accused Jaswinder Kaur” as laid down in Supreme Court judgement. He said that the case was awaiting sanction and that a decision had not been taken yet.

Sushil Kumar Garg, special judge of the CBI court, has issued a notice to the investigation agency and sought its reply on the same application and has also sought a reply from DIG, Chandigarh.

top news
Post-Brexit trade with India to focus on 5 sectors
Post-Brexit trade with India to focus on 5 sectors
US economic activity increased, outlook ‘highly uncertain’: Fed
US economic activity increased, outlook ‘highly uncertain’: Fed
Pompeo amps up pitch, says will use all tools to support countries over South China Sea
Pompeo amps up pitch, says will use all tools to support countries over South China Sea
Congress gives Sachin Pilot a to-do list, asks him to prove his intentions
Congress gives Sachin Pilot a to-do list, asks him to prove his intentions
99 doctors have died fighting Covid 19, IMA sounds ‘Red Alert’
99 doctors have died fighting Covid 19, IMA sounds ‘Red Alert’
Anthony Fauci calls White House effort to discredit him ‘bizarre,’ a mistake
Anthony Fauci calls White House effort to discredit him ‘bizarre,’ a mistake
Florida tops 10,000 daily Covid-19 cases, tally touches 300,000
Florida tops 10,000 daily Covid-19 cases, tally touches 300,000
Covid update: Actor Dhruva infected; India past testing milestone; USA struggles
Covid update: Actor Dhruva infected; India past testing milestone; USA struggles
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid 19 CasesCovid-19 VaccineWBBSE Madhyamik Results 2020 LiveCBSE 10th Result 2020 LIVEWorld Youth Skills DaySachin Pilot

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In