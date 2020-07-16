Sanction to prosecute: CBI court directs Chandigarh DIG to submit reply in 2017 graft case involving ex-SHO Kaur

chandigarh

Updated: Jul 16, 2020 00:47 IST

The special court of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has directed the deputy inspector general (DIG) of Chandigarh Police to submit a reply by July 17 regarding “sanction to prosecute” suspended SHO Jaswinder Kaur in the 2017 bribery case.

Kaur is also an accused in a recent ₹5 lakh graft case, following which she was suspended and removed as Manimajra SHO. She has been evading arrest since then.

In October 2017, a trap was laid by CBI on the complaint of financier Prem Singh Bisht, who had alleged that sub-inspector (SI) Mohan Singh of Sector 31 police station had demanded ₹9 lakh from him to withdraw names of his employees from an attempt to murder FIR.

Bisht had alleged that the SI had told him that the ₹8 lakh were for SHO Jaswinder Kaur and ₹1 lakh for him. The CBI had arrested the SI while accepting ₹2 lakh bribe, and the case was closed against Kaur as the agency could not find any evidence to implicate her.

However, in the CBI court, the complainant had said that he was taken to SHO Kaur by SI Mohan Singh at Old Car Bazaar in Hallo Majra, where a meeting had taken place and SHO had demanded money.

In 2019, Bisht had moved an application to declare SHO Jaswinder Kaur an accused in the case. In February 2020, he had moved another application in the court stating that he was being pressured by the SHO.

Taking cognizance of the applications, the court had directed CBI to place before the sanctioning authority (SSP, Chandigarh) all evidence so that the authority could apply its own mind whether to give sanction for prosecution or not.

Five months on, Bisht on Wednesday moved another application in CBI court “for taking consideration with regard to deemed sanction against accused Jaswinder Kaur” as laid down in Supreme Court judgement. He said that the case was awaiting sanction and that a decision had not been taken yet.

Sushil Kumar Garg, special judge of the CBI court, has issued a notice to the investigation agency and sought its reply on the same application and has also sought a reply from DIG, Chandigarh.