People of Punjab keen on development, will opt for BJP: Saini

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday launched a sharp attack on the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), alleging that both parties had exploited the people of Punjab and failed to deliver on their promises. He claimed that the people of the state now want to move forward with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure Punjab’s development. Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini during a public meeting with the people of Punjab at Dhuri, in Sangrur on Sunday. (ANI)

Speaking on the occasion of Parkash Purb of Guru Amar Das in Ludhiana, Saini urged people to follow the path shown by the Sikh Gurus.

Targeting the Congress, he said the party was “heading towards political extinction and had contributed to corruption and the growth of the drug menace in Punjab during its tenure”.

He alleged that AAP, despite making tall promises before coming to power, had performed even worse than Congress.

“The law and order situation in Punjab is deteriorating and businessmen are shifting to other states,” he said.

Highlighting the BJP government’s welfare measures in Haryana, Saini said 27 lakh people had benefited from the Ayushman Bharat health scheme, LPG cylinders were being provided at ₹500, and farmers were receiving MSP on 24 crops.

On the issue of rising petrol and diesel prices, he attributed the situation to the ongoing crisis in West Asia, calling it a global challenge.

Saini also described Captain Amarinder Singh as a member of the BJP family and expressed confidence that they would work together to form a government in Punjab.

Says governance can’t be run on theatrics

During his visit to Dhuri, the home constituency of Punjab CM Bhagwant Singh Mann, Saini claimed that the people of Dhuri are prepared for a political transformation and that the BJP will form the government in the upcoming assembly election.

Addressing a rally in Babbanpur village of Dhuri, Saini stated that the people of Dhuri are now ready for a change.

He claimed that Mann would not contest the election from Dhuri. He said that governance cannot be run on mere theatrics and witty remarks, stating that such things belong in a cinema hall rather than in public service.

He criticised Mann for distancing himself from his own constituency. He said that Punjab was once a highly developed state, but has been pushed backward by the ruling state government.

Saini alleged that AAP has surpassed even Congress in corruption, stating that it is their nature to make big promises only to leave the public empty-handed.

He also slammed AAP’s healthcare initiatives, claiming that while there has been massive advertisement for mohalla clinics, patients fail to get even basic medicines from them.

Saini accused the Punjab government of fighting the war against drugs only in newspaper advertisements, while the ground reality remains zero.

He assured that when his party forms the government in Punjab, farmers will prosper, women will be empowered, employment will be generated, and the underprivileged will be uplifted.

Punjab BJP chief Kewal Singh Dhillon stated that the rally made it clear that the BJP will form the next government.

He promised to bring back the era of Maharaja Ranjit Singh’s Punjab and assured that if the BJP is voted to power, the government will resolve all water-related issues, ensuring an abundance of water.

Taking to social media, Punjab cabinet minister Harpal Singh Cheema said, “In this video, Haryana chief minister @NayabSainiBJP can be seen addressing rows of empty chairs at a so-called ‘public gathering’ in Dhuri. These vacant seats send a clear message—@BJP4Punjab has failed to connect with the people of the state. Punjab has witnessed hollow promises and misplaced priorities of the BJP in neighbouring states and is not going to be swayed by divisive politics, hatred, or false narratives. The people of Punjab have already made up their minds.”

AAP stages protest against BJP

SANGRUR: Ahead of the rally, AAP leaders led by Punjab Small Industries & Export Corporation (PSIEC) chairman Dalvir Singh Dhillon blocked the Ludhiana-Sangrur highway near the Canal village and staged a protest against the BJP, alleging that the Centre was adopting a step-motherly attitude towards Punjab. Dhillon alleged that the BJP-led central government was acting against Punjab’s interests.

“Through Centre, Saini is trying to take control of the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB). The Centre even attempted to dissolve Panjab University’s Senate and blocked crucial central funds meant for the state,” Dhillon said.

BJP leader Randeep Deol, who also reached the protest site, termed the demonstration “scripted”.

“Look at the prevailing condition in the state. Lawlessness is rampant, and the government has done little to control it. Instead of protesting against Saini, they (protesters) should demand accountability from chief minister Bhagwant Mann,” Deol said. HTC