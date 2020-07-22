Sangrur village pond water enters residential area

chandigarh

Updated: Jul 22, 2020 00:33 IST

With heavy rain, the pond water of Chattha Nanhera village near Sunam entered 10-15 houses there on Tuesday. Residents claimed that cracks have developed on the walls of their houses due to this.

Kirna Kaur, a local, said that the rainwater damaged the walls of her house. She added that the local drain was not opened which contributed to the damages.

Bahal Singh, member of Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Welfare Society, said that the village pond is full and water has started to enter the streets, which poses threat of spreading water-borne diseases.

Sarpanch Bant Singh said that the rainwater causes hassle to the residents every year and some work was done on the drainage system last year.