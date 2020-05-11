Schools in and around Chandigarh chalking out plan to reopen with precautions

chandigarh

Updated: May 11, 2020 22:13 IST

Making use of odd-even scheme, combining online with classroom education, providing disinfectants and sanitizers at every point, and training on social distancing—these are a handful of practices that various schools of Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula are planning to adopt after the lockdown ends and institutes reopen.

After reports that the ministry of human resource and development and the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) were planning to reopen schools, many heads in the region have written to officials for clarification.

Niyati Chitkara, principal of Chitkara International School, Chandigarh, said, “The reopening of the school would require infrastructural changes. It should be done in phases with skeletal faculty and students to begin with.”

Reema Dewan, principal of Delhi Public School, Chandigarh, said, “Calling a limited number of students, staggered recess timings, no functions and assemblies, thermal scanning, hand hygiene practices, and using masks, gloves and sanitizers will become the new norm.”

“Schools will pose the biggest challenge in terms of social distancing,” she added.

‘PARENTS WON’T SEND KIDS’

On the other hand, parents remain sceptical. Nitin Goyal, president of Chandigarh Parents Association, said, “Social distancing is impossible even at 50% strength. Even if the schools open, the parents are not willing to send their children just yet.”

The summer vacations announced in UT government schools will be over by May 14. Rubinderjit Singh Brar, director school education, said, “We could start with senior classes in shifts of 50% student strength subject to the approval of competent authorities.”

‘WILL NEED GOVT SUPPORT’

President of Panchkula Public Schools Association Piyush Punj said, “Already, schools are struggling with unpaid fees. To provide disinfectants, sanitizers etc, we will need some monetary support from the government.”

Chandigarh-based Independent Schools Association (ISA) has requested the UT education department to allow a skeletal staff to visit schools to make videos for students.