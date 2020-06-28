e-paper
Chandigarh / Seat next to the driver can also be occupied in cars, clarifies Chandigarh administration

Seat next to the driver can also be occupied in cars, clarifies Chandigarh administration

chandigarh Updated: Jun 28, 2020 23:46 IST
HT Correspondent
Only three people, including the driver, can travel in a car amid Covid-19 restrictions in Chandigarh.
The UT administration has instructed the Chandigarh Police not to challan motorists as long as there are only two occupants besides the driver.

There were complaints that police were challaning people if two persons were sitting in the front and one in the back. UT adviser Manoj Kumar Parida said, “It has been clarified to the police that a third person can sit in the car, either in the front or back as per their choice.”

The administration also intensified the drive against non-wearing of masks and violations of social distancing norms on Saturday and Sunday.

As per information, 17 people in Dadumajra; 20 in Sectors 37 and 40; 20 in Sectors 33, 44 and 45; and 20 in Kajheri market were fined on Saturday for either not following social distancing norms or not wearing masks.

Action was also taken against those travelling in numbers higher than the prescribed ones in vehicles. Those who did not pay fine on the spot were booked under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code.

As per guidelines, only one person on a two-wheeler, one customer with the driver in an auto, and two people with the driver in a car have been allowed. The fine for bikes and autos is ₹500 and for cars ₹2,000.

Also, there is a fine of ₹500 for spitting in public places, not wearing masks and breaking the rules of social distancing. There is a provision of a fine of ₹2,000 for breaking home quarantine rules.

On Sunday, Parida also shared on Twitter: “Mask,social distance checking will be intensified in Sukhna Lake from today. Please cooperate.”

