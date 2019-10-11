e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 10, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Oct 11, 2019

Security, intelligence agencies hold meeting to discuss Pak drone threat

After the Punjab Police foiled the nefarious design of Pakistan with the seizure of arms airdropped in Tarn Taran village by drones from Pakistan, chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh has also strongly taken up the matter with Union home minister Rajnath Singh.

chandigarh Updated: Oct 11, 2019 00:12 IST
Ravinder Vasudeva
Ravinder Vasudeva
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

 With Pakistani drones airdropping arms and contraband in the border areas of the state, various security agencies and armed forces in a rare exercise on Friday chalked out a joint strategy to meet the threat, in Jalandhar.

The meeting chaired by Punjab DGP Dinkar Gupta was attended by senior officials of the Air Force, Military Intelligence, Border Security Force (BSF), Intelligence Bureau (IB), National Investigation Agency (NIA) and officials from other agencies.

It is learnt that the meeting was held on the directions of Union home ministry in the wake of serious challenge emerging from across the border.

After the Punjab Police foiled the nefarious design of Pakistan with the seizure of arms airdropped in Tarn Taran village by drones from Pakistan, chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh has also strongly taken up the matter with Union home minister Rajnath Singh.

Police had seized a huge cache of arms, including 5 AK-47 rifles, pistols, satellite phones and hand grenades, from the module backed by Pakistan-based handlers of Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF). Two drones which had failed to fly back after dropping arms were also recovered from the module.

In the meeting that lasted for nearly two hours, security and intelligence agencies decided to share information concerning the matter among all agencies, especially bringing in more synergy in intelligence sharing with the police.

The possibility of dropping of arms and ammunitions gone unnoticed and chances of their supply and use was also dwelled upon.

“Drones from across the border might have airdropped weapons and ammunitions on earlier occasions too. A strategy was chalked out to increase more intelligence vigil on the sleeper cells of Khalistan that Pakistan might be planning to activate,” said a police official.

Notably, from past few months, threat of Pakistani drones has emerged as a new challenge for security agencies.

Even after the KZF module was busted, at least three drones were spotted in the villages of Ferozepur sector. Following this, Ferozepur deputy commissioner has banned any kind of use of drone, including capturing of visuals in marriage or other functions.

DGP Gupta said the meeting was aimed at reviewing general security scenario.

DGP (Intelligence), Punjab, has already ordered for ‘round the clock’ surveillance by counter intelligence wing in border areas, for which senior intelligence officials were assigned the task.

First Published: Oct 11, 2019 00:12 IST

tags
top news
Mamallapuram turns a fortress for PM Modi-Xi Jinping’s informal summit
Mamallapuram turns a fortress for PM Modi-Xi Jinping’s informal summit
Oct 11, 2019 00:48 IST
BJP attacks Congress after its representatives met Corbyn on Kashmir
BJP attacks Congress after its representatives met Corbyn on Kashmir
Oct 10, 2019 22:29 IST
Prez Xi’s gift for PM Modi holds a message on China-India friendship
Prez Xi’s gift for PM Modi holds a message on China-India friendship
Oct 10, 2019 22:36 IST
‘She sought…cyanide to kill rats’: Kerala serial killings co-accused claims
‘She sought…cyanide to kill rats’: Kerala serial killings co-accused claims
Oct 10, 2019 19:52 IST
Former Ranbaxy promoter Shivinder Singh arrested by Delhi Police
Former Ranbaxy promoter Shivinder Singh arrested by Delhi Police
Oct 10, 2019 20:12 IST
RSS worker, pregnant wife, 6-yr-old son hacked to death in Bengal
RSS worker, pregnant wife, 6-yr-old son hacked to death in Bengal
Oct 10, 2019 20:54 IST
Ramiz Raja is butt of Twitter jokes after Pak vs SL match, Ashwin joins fun - Watch
Ramiz Raja is butt of Twitter jokes after Pak vs SL match, Ashwin joins fun - Watch
Oct 10, 2019 20:11 IST
No Rating Movie Review: ‘The Sky is Pink’ makes you laugh and cry
No Rating Movie Review: ‘The Sky is Pink’ makes you laugh and cry
Oct 10, 2019 20:53 IST
trending topics
Reliance JioIndia vs South AfricaWar box office collectionOnePlus 7T ProHappy Birthday RekhaShamshera First lookRealme X2 ProGSTAmitabh BachchanNobel Prize
don't miss
latest news
India News
Chandigarh News