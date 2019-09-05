Shamsher Singh transferred, Preet Pal to become new Gurugram ACP (crime)

chandigarh

Sep 05, 2019

The state government on Wednesday transferred 20 deputy superintendents of police in the state, including Shamsher Singh, assistant commissioner of police (crime), Gurugram.

He was made the DSP of Dadri in district Bhiwani.

Preet Pal, deputy superintendent of police (DSP)-CID, was transferred as the ACP (crime) Gurugram.

Singh took up his post in Gurugram in November 2017 and led the crime unit in the city. He was instrumental in solving the biggest jewellery heist in the city, which was carried by around eight men who fled with gold and diamond ornaments, worth crores, stolen from a jewellery showroom on Old Gurugram-Delhi Road on December 9, 2018.

In a move which indicates a major shift in the style of functioning of the BJP government in Haryana, the state government-appointed Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Hanif Qureshi as the director-general and secretary of the new and renewable energy, a cadre post for IAS officers.

Qureshi would also continue as the inspector general, law and order. He is the second IPS officer in the last eight days to have entered the domain of posts, generally reserved for IAS officers.

The state government on August 27 appointed IPS officer, Amitabh Singh Dhillon, as the director-general, mines and geology, also a cadre post for IAS officer. Dhillon also continues to be inspector general, special task force (STF).

The state government in 2016 had appointed IPS officer Shatrujeet Kapoor as the chairman and managing director of two power distribution companies. Another IPS officer, OP Singh, was, in 2018, posted as a special officer (community policing and outreach) with the chief minister’s office.

