SHO suspended after illegal liquor factory unearthed in Punjab’s Rajpura town

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 09, 2020, 14:44 IST

A day after an illegal liquor factory was unearthed in Patiala district’s Rajpura town, the station house officer was on Wednesday placed under suspension and show-cause notices were issued to the superintendent of police, detective, the deputy superintendent of police, detective, and the crime investigation agency (CIA) in-charge.

Taking a serious note of the police laxity, Patiala senior superintendent of police (SSP) Vikram Jeet Duggal said there was a zero-tolerance policy towards spurious liquor and no police officer would be spared in Patiala district for showing leniency in dealing with crime control in the district.

Duggal was the SSP, Amritsar rural, when the hooch tragedy took place in Amritsar, Tarn Taran and Batala in July-end and early August this year, claiming the lives of 121 people who consumed spurious liquor.

FACTORY WAS RUNNING FOR OVER A WEEK

The role of the town’s police is under question as the DSP said that the factory was running for a week, while financial commissioner, taxation, A Venu Parsad confirmed that the unit was in place for a month and a half.

Despite the police intelligence wing’s alert of large-scale liquor smuggling in the area, the police failed to make any arrest.

KEY ACCUSED WAS KINGPIN OF SHAMBU RACKET

The SSP said that based on the information provided by excise officials, a case was registered under Sections 420, 465, 468 and 471 of the Indian Penal Code and under the Excise Act against Dipesh Grover of Rajpura and Karaj Singh of Shamaspur village of Rajpura. Grover was the kingpin of an illegal liquor factory busted at Shambu in Patiala district.

“The police will be interrogating the accused thoroughly to bust the entire network of the illicit liquor bottling plant in Rajpura,” Duggal added.