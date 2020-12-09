e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 09, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / SHO suspended after illegal liquor factory unearthed in Punjab’s Rajpura town

SHO suspended after illegal liquor factory unearthed in Punjab’s Rajpura town

Show-cause notices to SP, two DSPs and CIA in-charge for laxity in checking spurious liquor trade

chandigarh Updated: Dec 09, 2020, 14:44 IST
Vishal Rambani
Vishal Rambani
Hindustan Times, Patiala
Government officials at a liquor bottling unit that was unearthed in Patiala district’s Rajpura town on Tuesday night.
Government officials at a liquor bottling unit that was unearthed in Patiala district’s Rajpura town on Tuesday night. (HT Photo)
         

A day after an illegal liquor factory was unearthed in Patiala district’s Rajpura town, the station house officer was on Wednesday placed under suspension and show-cause notices were issued to the superintendent of police, detective, the deputy superintendent of police, detective, and the crime investigation agency (CIA) in-charge.

Taking a serious note of the police laxity, Patiala senior superintendent of police (SSP) Vikram Jeet Duggal said there was a zero-tolerance policy towards spurious liquor and no police officer would be spared in Patiala district for showing leniency in dealing with crime control in the district.

Duggal was the SSP, Amritsar rural, when the hooch tragedy took place in Amritsar, Tarn Taran and Batala in July-end and early August this year, claiming the lives of 121 people who consumed spurious liquor.

FACTORY WAS RUNNING FOR OVER A WEEK

The role of the town’s police is under question as the DSP said that the factory was running for a week, while financial commissioner, taxation, A Venu Parsad confirmed that the unit was in place for a month and a half.

Despite the police intelligence wing’s alert of large-scale liquor smuggling in the area, the police failed to make any arrest.

KEY ACCUSED WAS KINGPIN OF SHAMBU RACKET

The SSP said that based on the information provided by excise officials, a case was registered under Sections 420, 465, 468 and 471 of the Indian Penal Code and under the Excise Act against Dipesh Grover of Rajpura and Karaj Singh of Shamaspur village of Rajpura. Grover was the kingpin of an illegal liquor factory busted at Shambu in Patiala district.

“The police will be interrogating the accused thoroughly to bust the entire network of the illicit liquor bottling plant in Rajpura,” Duggal added.

tags
top news
China has given ‘5 differing explanations’ for troop build-up on LAC, says Jaishankar
China has given ‘5 differing explanations’ for troop build-up on LAC, says Jaishankar
Farmers harden stance, say ‘if government is stubborn, so are we’
Farmers harden stance, say ‘if government is stubborn, so are we’
West has policy to engage India in ‘anti-China games’, says Russia minister
West has policy to engage India in ‘anti-China games’, says Russia minister
BJP leads Congress in Rajasthan panchayat polls, dubs it verdict on Gehlot govt
BJP leads Congress in Rajasthan panchayat polls, dubs it verdict on Gehlot govt
6 out of 249 volunteers drop out ahead of 2nd Covid vaccine dose in Mumbai
6 out of 249 volunteers drop out ahead of 2nd Covid vaccine dose in Mumbai
‘Detained 3 times in 15 days, why are BJP ministers campaigning?’: Mehbooba
‘Detained 3 times in 15 days, why are BJP ministers campaigning?’: Mehbooba
Drivers, gardeners were directors in Kochhar companies. They didn’t know
Drivers, gardeners were directors in Kochhar companies. They didn’t know
Ayesha Raza, Shweta Basu Prasad, Amruta Subhash, Indira Tiwari on Aur Batao with RJ Stutee
Ayesha Raza, Shweta Basu Prasad, Amruta Subhash, Indira Tiwari on Aur Batao with RJ Stutee
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesBharat Bandh Today LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesArvind KejriwalBharat Bandh TodayCovid-19 vaccineIndia vs Australia 3rd T20Bharat Bandh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In