Slow down, Chandigarh traffic police get cracking against speedsters

Slow down, Chandigarh traffic police get cracking against speedsters

Issue over 1.5 times more challans in the past two months than the total challans in 2019.

chandigarh Updated: Jul 02, 2020 20:56 IST
Rajanbir Singh
Rajanbir Singh
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Violators are fined Rs 1,000 for the first offence and Rs 2,000 for subsequent offences. The driving licence is also cancelled for three months.
Violators are fined Rs 1,000 for the first offence and Rs 2,000 for subsequent offences. The driving licence is also cancelled for three months. (HT Photo)
         

In just the past two months, the traffic police have issued 13,477 e-challans for speeding, over 1.5 times more than the 8,813 challans issued in the entire last year.

The challaning drive started on May 5, when the traffic police introduced three automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) systems.

Mounted on tripods, these are equipped with cameras and sensors to measure the speed of vehicles and click a picture of those crossing the speed limit. The device can also be used at night and can be shifted within a few minutes.

As this requires only one personnel to man it, the previous practice of setting up barricades with traffic cops and marshalls has been done away with. The challans are sent to the violator through a text message on their registered mobile number.

Violators are fined Rs 1,000 for the first offence and Rs 2,000 for subsequent offences. The driving licence is also cancelled for three months.

“We have started installing the system on two-lane roads as well where the speed limit is 50km/h. Contrary to common notion, the speed limit is not 60km/h on all roads,” said Kewal Krishan, deputy superintendent of police (DSP, traffic administration).

Special vigil around Sukhna Lake

Following a litany of complaints from the residents regarding speeding at Sukhna Lake, traffic police are maintaining a special vigil on the roads around it.

Taking to Twitter, deputy inspector general of police (DIG, traffic) Shashank Anand said a team of traffic police had been posted at the lake, and over 120 challans for speeding had been issued over the last weekend.

Pay fines online from Friday

UT administrator VP Singh Badnore will inaugurate online payment of e-challans on Friday. The traffic police have been using e-challaning machines since 2018. It will now be possible to pay the challan on the spot or even through the internet by using a credit or debit card.

DSP Krishan said except for drunken driving and dangerous driving, which includes using a mobile phone while driving, jumping a red light and driving on the cycle track, all challans can be paid online.

“A seizure slip will be given for offences like speeding, riding without helmet, triple riding and using a pressure horn, among others, if the motorist pays on the spot. The licence will be seized and sent to the relevant transport authority for further action,” he said.

