Smart City Mission: Chandigarh signs MoU with sister city Ahmedabad

Updated: Mar 01, 2020 00:56 IST

After being placed in the bottom 20 group of worst performers out of 100 cities being developed as smart cities in India and being paired with top performer Ahmedabad, Chandigarh has signed an agreement with the Gujarati city.

The Union housing and urban affairs ministry, the nodal agency overlooking the Smart City Mission, had placed Chandigarh, which boasts to be the Independent India’s first planned city, at 81 in this year’s all-India ranking. In 2018, the city was give the 67th position.

The latest assessment of cities was carried out to identify 20 worst performing cities and then subsequently pair them with top 20 performers to streamline and boost their execution of smart projects.

Ahmedabad was selected as Chandigarh’s ‘buddy’ for its topmost rank, which it received for its fast decisionmaking and better execution of projects.

Chief executive officer of Chandigarh Smart City Limited KK Yadav said that an MoU with Ahmedabad Smart City Limited was signed a couple of days ago. “We will be seeking their expertise in better execution of e-governance project as well as Integrated Command Control Centre (ICCC), along with their feedback in systematic reforms especially in terms of municipal services.”

Yadav said that teams from both the cities will visit each other and a monthly evaluation through video conferencing will be conducted.

Apart from Ahmedabad-Chandigarh pairing, Nagpur, ranked 2, has been paired with Port Blair, ranked 96; Tiruppur (rank 3) with Silvassa (87), Ranchi (rank 4) with Shimla (92), Bhopal (rank 5) with Aizawl (rank 82), and Surat (rank 6) with Saharanpur (91).

CENTRE CALLS UT FOR PERFORMANCE REVIEW

Meanwhile, the Union housing and urban affairs ministry has called in UT representatives on Tuesday for a smart city review meeting to be chaired by department secretary Durga Shankar Mishra.

Sources said that UT will officially place its demand to amend its original smart city plan and remove certain projects from the list as it believes that its repeated low ranking is linked to these very defunct projects that the ministry continues to review for the purpose of smart city ranking.

Yadav said cities under smart city mission are ranked on the basis of the total outlay of the smart city plan and executed projects. “However in our original plan, we conceived a ₹5,000-crore project to develop Sector 43 as a major commercial hub that has now been scrapped due to non-availability of land.”

He added that the city will continue to show up in the laggard list till the time this ₹5,000-crore project is not removed from the plan that has now been budgeted at ₹2,300 crore from earlier ₹6,500 crore.

Yadav said UT has expedited several projects in last one year including legacy waste project, public bicycle sharing project and several more that will make considerable change in people’s lives. He said that the CSCL, however, is struggling to start with the 24x7 water supply project that will soon be re-tendered with more flexible guidelines.