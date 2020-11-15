Snowfall in Lahaul-Spiti, Rohtang

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 15, 2020, 23:40 IST

The average temperature across the state dropped two-three notches as the tribal district of Lahaul-Spiti and Rohtang Pass experienced light snowfall on Sunday.

Himachal meteorological department director Manmohan Singh said, “Snowfall in higher reaches and rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms in middle hills is likely to continue on November 16 while the weather in lower hills will remain dry. The weather will remain clear throughout the state till November 21.

The minimum temperature in the state’s capital Shimla was 8.9°C, while Kufri, a popular tourist destination 14 kilometres from Shimla, recorded a minimum temperature of 8.5°C.

Famous hill stations Manali, Dharamshala and Dalhousie recorded a minimum temperature of 5°C, 8.6°C and 6.8°C, respectively.

Una recorded a minimum temperature of 7.4°C, Bilaspur recorded 9°C, Hamirpur 9.2°C, Nahan 12.9°C and Kalpa 3.2°C.

With a maximum temperature of 26.8°C , Solan was the hottest place in the state while Keylong in Lahaul-Spiti district was the coldest with a minimum temperature of 2.4°C.