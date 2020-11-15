e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 15, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Snowfall in Lahaul-Spiti, Rohtang

Snowfall in Lahaul-Spiti, Rohtang

The weather will remain clear throughout Himachal till November 21, says weatherman

chandigarh Updated: Nov 15, 2020, 23:40 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times/Shimla
The snow-covered vista in Lahaul-Spiti on Sunday.
The snow-covered vista in Lahaul-Spiti on Sunday. (ANI)
         

The average temperature across the state dropped two-three notches as the tribal district of Lahaul-Spiti and Rohtang Pass experienced light snowfall on Sunday.

Himachal meteorological department director Manmohan Singh said, “Snowfall in higher reaches and rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms in middle hills is likely to continue on November 16 while the weather in lower hills will remain dry. The weather will remain clear throughout the state till November 21.

The minimum temperature in the state’s capital Shimla was 8.9°C, while Kufri, a popular tourist destination 14 kilometres from Shimla, recorded a minimum temperature of 8.5°C.

Famous hill stations Manali, Dharamshala and Dalhousie recorded a minimum temperature of 5°C, 8.6°C and 6.8°C, respectively.

Una recorded a minimum temperature of 7.4°C, Bilaspur recorded 9°C, Hamirpur 9.2°C, Nahan 12.9°C and Kalpa 3.2°C.

With a maximum temperature of 26.8°C , Solan was the hottest place in the state while Keylong in Lahaul-Spiti district was the coldest with a minimum temperature of 2.4°C.

top news
Delhi in battle mode to rein in Covid-19 wave
Delhi in battle mode to rein in Covid-19 wave
Nitish Kumar stakes claim to form govt, to take oath as Bihar CM today
Nitish Kumar stakes claim to form govt, to take oath as Bihar CM today
205 calls reporting fires on Diwali day
205 calls reporting fires on Diwali day
‘No credibility’, India trashes Pak’s claims of Delhi sponsoring terrorism
‘No credibility’, India trashes Pak’s claims of Delhi sponsoring terrorism
Pollution level in Delhi higher this Diwali than last year, says CPCB
Pollution level in Delhi higher this Diwali than last year, says CPCB
SpaceX readies for launch amid Musk’s illness
SpaceX readies for launch amid Musk’s illness
Bihar has set template for Bengal, Assam elections, claims CPI-ML chief
Bihar has set template for Bengal, Assam elections, claims CPI-ML chief
Explained: RCEP world’s largest trade deal, India’s rejection, China’s dominance
Explained: RCEP world’s largest trade deal, India’s rejection, China’s dominance
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesAkshay KumarAmit ShahCovid-19 casesDelhi Air QualityUPSC CMS Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In