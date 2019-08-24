Soldier killed in Pak firing in J-K’s Rajouri

chandigarh

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 01:55 IST

A soldier was killed in ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district on Friday, prompting the Indian Army to retaliate, a defence spokesperson familiar with the matter said.

According to the official, 34-year-old Naik Rajib Thapa was stationed at a forward post in Nowshera sector’s Kalsian village when it came under fire from across the border in the early hours of Friday.

“Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation along the Line of Control. In the exchange of fire, Naik Rajib Thapa attained martyrdom,” defence spokesman Lt Col Devender Anand said. A resident of West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri district, Thapa is survived by his wife, the spokesperson added.

Lt Col Anand said the Indian army inflicted “heavy damage” on Pakistan Army’s posts after the ceasefire violation. “Casualties to Pakistan soldiers have been inflicted by our troops,” he said.

First Published: Aug 24, 2019 01:55 IST