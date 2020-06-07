Strictly adhere to safety protocols: Capt

chandigarh

Updated: Jun 07, 2020 21:56 IST

Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Sunday appealed to the people to adhere to the safety protocols and restrictions to save themselves, their families and the state.

He said the state had adequate essential equipment to manage further spread of the pandemic, which it had been largely able to control so far and the focus was on saving lives.

Responding to questions during the latest FB Live edition of #AskCaptain, the CM said the Covid situation in Punjab had so far been manageable due to the strict lockdown and people’s cooperation.

On Friday alone, 4,600 challans had been imposed for failure to wear mask in public, 160 for spitting and around two-dozen for not adhering to social distancing norms. Such irresponsible behaviour could not be permitted as it could push Punjab on the same path as many other states, he added.

The CM said with 2,608 total positive cases, of which 2,106 had recovered, Punjab’s situation had been under control so far. Fifty-one people had died of the infection. A total of 1,24,266 samples had been tested, and only 451 persons had to be put in isolation, with just three persons having to be placed on oxygen and another three on ventilator since the outbreak of the pandemic in the state, said Amarinder.

Despite this, however, the state government was not taking any chances, said Amarinder. In the first stage, 4,248 beds in government hospitals had been set aside, with another 2,014 now being added, while the private hospitals had allocated 950 beds for Covid-19 patients, he said. The total number of isolation centres identified to accommodate a large number of cases if the crisis aggravates stands at 52 government and 195 private, he added.

Of the 554 ventilators available, only one was in use, as of Saturday, he said , adding that in addition to the equipment already handed over to hospitals and other frontline workers, the health department had stocks of 4,88,000 N95 masks, 64 lakh triple layer masks, 2,28,000 PPE kits and 2,223 oxygen cylinders.

On problems faced in paddy sowing due to the shortage of migrant labour, the CM said that less than 5 lakh of the total 13 lakh migrant labourers in Punjab had left the state. With over eight lakh migrant workers still here, along with the state’s own local labour, there were no problems in the field or in the industrial units, he said.

On the issue of private schools charging fees for the lockdown period, the CM said the state government will go in appeal against the high court ruling.