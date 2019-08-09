chandigarh

BCM students send letters of gratitude to soldiers

Students of BCM School, Chandigarh Road, on Thursday, prepared thank you cards and penned down their feelings of gratitude for soldiers during an activity organised to mark the upcoming Independence Day. The activity was organised as a part of the initiative taken by department of income tax, to offer encouragement to the soldiers manning the country’s borders. As many as 1,000 cards and 5,000 letters of gratitude were prepared and sent to the Income Tax Office.

Workshop held Drishti Dr RC Jain school

A one-day workshop on internet usage was conducted at Drishti Dr RC Jain Innovative Public School by Ritu Chandna, the finalist of Haut Monde Mrs India Worldwide, on Thursday. She spoke to the students about the judicious usage of internet and social media. She also suggested some tips to curtail the screen time. Principal Gauri Chhabra announced prizes for students who promised zero screen time. Amreen Kaur of Class 7 and Manseerat Kaur of Class 8 were given prizes.

Darshan Academy

Darshan Academy hosted a regional workshop on environmental studies, wherein around 13 participants from three academies took part. As many as four teachers from Jalandhar, three from Dasua and six teachers from Ludhiana, participated in the event and shared their experiences through different activities. The session started with various activities performed by the teachers. This was followed by a presentation given by Sonia Dutta, a teacher from KVM school, highlighting the importance of the subject. During the third session, the hand material prepared by students was observed by teachers.

Hindi rhyme contest at DCM Presidency School

A Hindi rhyme competition was organised at DCM Presidency School, Elementary Campus, on Thursday. The objective was to give children an opportunity to exhibit their talent and confidence. Children recited rhymes based on different themes. Elementary head Reuben Chahal appreciated their efforts and advised them to keep their spirits and confidence high.

Rakhi-making activity Ryan International School, Dugri

Students of Classes 1 to 10 of Ryan International School, Dugri, participated in a rakhi-making activity on Thursday. They were educated about the significance of the occasion. They were told that the holy thread symbolises protection. The students made beautiful rakhis, which will be sent to the soldiers of our nation as a gesture of gratitude.

Guru Nanak Public School

To celebrate the beauty of love between brothers and sisters, a rakhi making competition for students of Classes 3 to 5 was organised at Guru Nanak Public School, Model Town Extension, on Thursday. Students came up with unique ideas and made a variety of colorful and creative rakhis. From Class 3, Jagandeep of 3-G MRS stood first, Balpreet Singh of 3-E BVS stood second, Gurnoor Singh of Class 3-F BVS stood third and Divanshi of Class 3-F MRS stood fourth. From Class 4, Jasmeet Singh of 4-E SBS stood first, Mehakpreet Kaur of 4-A PMS stood second, Paramjot Kaur of 4-B SBS stood third and Sehajpreet Kaur of 4-C PMS stood fourth. From Class 5, Harkirat Kaur of 5-G SBS, Deepinder Singh of 5-F SBS, Gurliv Kaur of 5-F MRS and Japneet Singh of 5-G PMS.

MGM Public School

MGM Public School, Dugri, held a rakhi-making competition for students of Classes 3 to 12 on Thursday. Students also participated in a photo frame-making contest. Principal Poonam Sharma in her speech highlighted the importance of festival.

National Deworming Day observed Guru Nanak International Public School

Guru Nanak International Public School, Model Town, observed the National Deworming Day, an initiative of ministry of health and family welfare, Government of India, on Thursday. As many as 3,000 students were administered with Albandazol tablet as a part of the mass drive.

