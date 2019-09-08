Sukhbir congratulates new PUCSC president

chandigarh

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal congratulated the new Panjab University Campus Students’ Council (PUCSC) president Chetan Chaudhary who was elected for the post from the SAD’s student wing Students’ Organisation of India (SOI) Friday.

While congratulating Chaudhary during a press conference held at the SAD’s head office in Sector 28 on Saturday, Badal said the youth was the future of politics.

SAD senior leader Bikramjit Singh Majithia, Youth Akali Dal (Zone 1) president Bunty Romana, former university in-charge Bhim Waraich were also present in the meeting.

Badal said, “It is a mandate of the students of PU. There are many students from Punjab here in the university and they have given a verdict on the current Punjab policies of the Congress government,” adding that he himself was a student of the university for four years in 1980s.

Talking to HT, Majithia said, “The reason for the SOI’s win after four years is that the campus leaders worked as a team, forgetting the group politics. All of them worked hard and reached out to the students, he said. As for the NSUI’s winning the other posts, Majitiha said the Students for Society (SFS) fielded its candidate only on the presidential post, which helped NSUI win.

Meanwhile, Chaudhary said the youth of PU had shown faith in the SAD’s policies by electing him as the president.

Romana said the PU’s verdict will definitely have an impact on the state politics. “The university students have shown that they are disillusioned by the policies of Congress,” he said.

SOI president Parminder Brar and other senior leaders Simranjit Dhillon, Vicky Middukhera, Rashpal Hakuwala, Meet Jatana and Piyush Anand Bawa were present on the

occasion.

