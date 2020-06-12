Sukhbir names party office-bearers, Bhunder is SAD secy general

chandigarh

Updated: Jun 12, 2020 00:27 IST

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday announced the first list of party’s office-bearers, appointing Balwinder Singh Bhunder as the secretary general.

Tota Singh, Nirmal Singh Kahlon, Charanjit Singh Atwal, Upinderjit Kaur, Prem Singh Chandumajra, Maheshinder Singh Grewal, Daljit Singh Cheema, Sharanjit Singh Dhillon, Janmeja Singh Sekhon, Adesh Partap Singh Kairon, Naresh Gujral, Jagmeet Singh Brar, Prakash Chand Garg, Harmanjit Singh Delhi and Harmel Singh Tohra have been named as senior vice-presidents, according to a party release.

NK Sharma has been appointed as the treasurer. The party has also included Hira Singh Gabria and Manjinder Singh Sirsa as members of the core committee announced on Monday. Gabria has also been reappointed as president of BC Wing of the party. Former minister Sikander Singh Maluka has been appointed as president of kisan wing of the party and coordinator of employees’ wing of the party. MLA Pawan Kumar Teenu has been appointed as secretary general of the SC wing whereas youth leader Sarbjit Singh Sabi has been appointed as secretary general of the Youth Akali Dal.