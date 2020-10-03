Swachh Survekshan 2021: Chandigarh MC chief launches special collection vehicles, ward-wise competition

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 03, 2020 01:18 IST

In view of the next Swachh Survekshan 2021, Chandigarh municipal corporation has launched ‘Swachh Swaari’, a drive under which special vehicles will collect clothes, shoes, stationery and books from residents willing to donate.

MC commissioner also launched ‘Swachh Ward’, an inter-ward competition, in which major indicators like waste segregation, citizen engagement, etc, will be assessed by an independent committee to declare ward-wise ranking on a monthly basis till January 2021.

Mohali MC’s two-week cleanliness drive ends

The staff of the Mohali municipal corporation (MC) on Friday assembled at Phase-4 Bougainvillea Park to mark the culmination of the two-week ‘Clean Mohali Drive’. After paying tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary, an interaction was held with the residents on various aspects of the Swachh Survekshan, and a plastic picking drive was flagged off. Around 5.5 quintal plastic was picked up from various parts of the city. Plastic bottles and other waste material were handed over to an NGO to recycle. A massive plantation drive was undertaken to beautify resource management centres.