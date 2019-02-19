Targetting Kashmiris as condemnable as Pulwama terror attack: Akal Takht

Condemning Pulwama terror attack that claimed lives of 44 CRPF jawans, Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh on Tuesday said that attacks on Kashmiri people in various parts of the country are as condemnable as the terror attack.

Reacting on the attack during an interaction with media at the secretariat of Takht, which is highest temporal seat of the Sikhs, he said the attack was very unfortunate and highly condemnable. “However, the activists of some outfits are spreading communalism by targeting Kashmiris in different parts of the country, which is equally condemnable,” he said.

“Such hatred cannot be a solution to Kashmir problem. Instead, it will further alienate Kashmiris from us. We need to win hearts of the Kashmiri people. This is the only solution, which will pave the way for talks and end violence,” said Giani Harpreet Singh while replying to a query on the attack.

To another query on a viral video in which Takht Patna Sahib jathedar Giani Iqbal Singh’s son Gurparsad Singh, also an employee of the gurdwara, is seen smoking and consuming alcohol, he said this is unfortunate that an employee of the gurdwara was indulging in such an act, which is considered gross violation of Sikh maryada (Sikh code of ethics). He said that management of the Takht Patna Sahib has suspended Gurparsad and ordered an inquiry into the matter. He said complaint against Giani Iqbal Singh is also under consideration.

Takht Patna Sahib board head concludes ‘tankhah’ at Akal Takht

Takht Patna Sahib Management Board head and former Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) president Avtar Singh Hit concluded ‘tankhah’ (religious punishment) at Akal Takht, which was awarded to him by the Takht for likening Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar with Sikh Gurus.

The highest temporal seat had declared Hit a ‘tankhaiya’ — guilty of religious misconduct — for allegedly using phrases used in reference to the Sikh gurus during ‘ardas’ (daily prayer) while speaking about Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar during a religious function at Takht Patna Sahib on the birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh on January 13.

After serving Tankhah at Golden Temple and Takht Patna Sahib, he performed ardas at Akal Takht on Tuesday upon which his services were reinstated as the head of board.

First Published: Feb 19, 2019 21:46 IST