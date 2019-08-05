Teacher found hacked to death in Jagraon house

punjab

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 08:06 IST

A government school teacher was found hacked to death at his house in Kothe Sherjung village in Jagraon on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Jasvir Singh, 45. According to the police, the neighbours heard the cries of Jasvir’s son Arman in the morning. When the neighbours entered the house, they found Jasvir’s body lying in a pool of blood while his wife Daljit Kaur was found in an unconscious state.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Gurdeep Singh along with city police station in-charge Inspector Nidhan Singh reached the spot after coming to know about the incident. “The body had injuries caused due to sharp object. Initial probe reveals that the deceased had been recently suspended. We are waiting for the statement of his wife who has been hospitalised,” said Nidhan Singh.

The police have registered a murder case against unidentified accused following the complaint of Kamaljit Singh, nephew of the victim. The police have been scanning CCTVs installed in the area for more clues.

The inspector stated that there were no signs of struggle. “We can’t say anything with certainty right now as the probe is on, but the needle of suspicion is also on the deceased’s wife. The child has provided us a vital lead,” said the police officer.

First Published: Aug 05, 2019 02:07 IST