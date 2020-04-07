Teams set up to check black marketing, over pricing of essential commodities

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 07, 2020 22:56 IST

The Haryana government on Tuesday constituted special teams of food, supplies and consumer affairs department and local administration to keep a check on black marketing, hoarding, and price inflation of essential commodities.

A department spokesperson said that the price capping of 25 essential commodities including pulses, sugar, salt, wheat, flour, potatoes and onions has been done by all deputy commissioners in their districts. Every shopkeeper has been strictly directed not to sell any product above the capped rate.

Shopkeepers have also been told to display the rate list outside their shops to ensure no overcharging is done. It is also being ensured that masks and hand sanitisers are not sold above the maximum retail price. During checkings, 277 challans and 13 criminal cases have been registered due to irregularities done by wholesalers and retailers.

The spokesperson added that directions have also been issued for ensuring the adequate availability of mustard oil, pulses and other essential items in the state. “The officers are in regular contact with the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED) and the demand of the required stock for pulses and mustard oil has been sent to the federation.

“Supply and availability of all essential items are being ensured through wholesalers,’’ the spokesperson said, adding that under the public distribution system, wheat, fortified flour, sugar, mustard oil are being distributed free of cost to consumers during this month. Soon, 2880 metric tonnes of pulses per month will be made available by the central government to all the eligible 27 lakh families covered under Antyodaya Anna Yojana, BPL and Other Priority Households (OPH) for distribution in April, May and June. Apart from this, 5kg additional wheat per member per month will be made available free of cost by the Union government for April, May and June. Thus, during this period, double ration will be made available to the consumers.

He said that under the Public Distribution System, directions have been issued to open ration depots for a longer duration for maximum distribution to the consumers, ensuring social distancing at each depot. In Ambala, Bhiwani and Kurukshetra districts, the ration was made available to consumers at their doorstep and now arrangements are being made to implement the same plan in the entire state.