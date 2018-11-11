Teen bludgeons 75-yr-old woman to death after failed rape attempt in Haryana

The Bhiwani police arrested a 19-year-old boy for bludgeoning a 75-year-old woman to death after attempting rape on her in a village of the district. The accused, identified as Raja, tried raping the elderly woman but when she shouted for help, he gagged her with a scarf and then hit a brick on her head.

As she died, Raja dragged her body and threw it in a plot near his house. Raja’s mother, also arrested by the police, washed the blood from the their house and outside to save her son, the police said.

The body of the deceased woman was found in a plot near her house on Thursday. Based on her son’s complaint, the police had registered a case of murder against unknown person(s).

During investigation, the police and forensic team followed the drag marks of the body left on dirt on the road, which extended to Raja’s house. He and his mother had by then locked their house and gone to live with their relatives at Haripur village.

The police said they raided Raja’s relative’s home and nabbed him. During interrogation, he confessed to have murdered the elderly woman on the morning of November 7. The police said the elderly woman used to collect milk from the milkman from outside Raja’s house every morning.

On the day of the incident, the milkman was late and the woman had to go somewhere, so she rang Raja’s doorbell and requested him to take the milk for her.

The police said on seeing the woman alone, Raja dragged her inside his house and attempted rape on her.

As she started shouting, he used her dupatta and gagged her mouth, and then hit a brick on her head. She died on the spot. Raja then dragged her body for around 30 metres and threw it in the plot.

Raja’s mother, who had gone to the market to buy some household goods, on returning home, found the entire veranda covered in blood. The police said Raja confessed about the crime to his mother, who then washed the entire house and some parts of the road.

Both Raja and his mother were arrested for murder and hiding evidence, respectively.

15-year-old rapes 3-year-old

In another incident on Wednesday, the Jind police arrested a 15-year-old boy for allegedly raping a three-year-old girl in the city.

The police said the accused boy lured the victim on some pretext and took her to a secluded plot nearby where he sexually assaulted her.

The police said the father of the victim saw the accused assaulting his daughter and caught him. The accused was sent to a juvenile justice home in Hisar.

First Published: Nov 11, 2018 09:14 IST