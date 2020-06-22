e-paper
Chandigarh / Three BSF personnel, cop among 19 to test positive in Fazilka

Three BSF personnel, cop among 19 to test positive in Fazilka

Nineteen patients tested positive over the last 24 hours, their contacts are being traced

chandigarh Updated: Jun 22, 2020 15:13 IST
Gaurav Sagar Bhaskar
Hindustan Times/Ferozepur
(Representative Image/HT)
         

Nineteen Covid-19 cases have been reported in Fazilka district in the last twenty-four hours, including three BSF personnel and a cop.

Fazilka civil surgeon Chander Mohan Kataria said the cases include two boys, aged 15 and 17, a 42-year-old man and three women, three BSF jawans, one Punjab Police jawan, a person who had returned from Delhi and one who had returned from Uttar Pradesh. Seven patients had come in contact with a Covid-19 patient in Fazilka.

“One of the men hails from Kappanwali village and had returned from Jaisalmer, two are from Abohar and had come from Kutch (Gujarat) and Delhi, respectively. Two of the women are from Fazilka and one had returned from Sri Ganganagar,” he said

“District authorities have started contact mapping,” said the Fazilka civil surgeon.

