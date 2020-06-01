e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 01, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Three fresh Covid-19 cases in hotspot Bapu Dham take Chandigarh’s total to 297

Three fresh Covid-19 cases in hotspot Bapu Dham take Chandigarh’s total to 297

The cases pertain to two women, aged 18 and 19, and a 42-year-old man. They are all family contacts of a positive case reported the previous night

chandigarh Updated: Jun 01, 2020 22:13 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Three fresh cases of Covid-19 were reported in Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26, on Monday, taking the total count of infections in Chandigarh to 297.

The cases pertain to two women, aged 18 and 19, and a 42-year-old man. They are all family contacts of a positive case reported the previous night.

Meanwhile, 15 people were discharged from hospital on Monday, taking the total number of recoveries to 214. The count of active cases in the city stands at 79.

Officials said a 28-year-old woman from the colony who was tested positive on Sunday had delivered a baby at the Manimajra civil hospital on May 31. She is a community contact of a patient from the same locality. Her 10 family contacts have been sampled.

Meanwhile, with resumption of Jan Shatabdi train services in the city, as 443 passengers reached the Chandigarh railway station on Monday, one passenger was found to have Covid-like symptoms upon screening.

The person, who had boarded the train from Delhi, was taken to Government Multi Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, for further testing.

‘Peak yet to come’

Commenting on the trend of cases that are surfacing in Chandigarh, Dr Jagat Ram, director, Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, said the peak is yet to come.

“The peak may come anywhere between June and July, but that does not mean that everything should remain shut. The virus is here to stay and we need to modify our lifestyle to stay safe,” he said.

top news
Social distancing norms flouted across Bengal on first day of Unlock 1
Social distancing norms flouted across Bengal on first day of Unlock 1
‘There’s unhappiness’: Karnataka MLA complains leaders ‘ignored’ in BSY govt
‘There’s unhappiness’: Karnataka MLA complains leaders ‘ignored’ in BSY govt
Bengal BJP enters poll mode, Amit Shah to kick-start virtual meetings on June 8
Bengal BJP enters poll mode, Amit Shah to kick-start virtual meetings on June 8
Moody’s downgrades India’s sovereign rating, maintains negative outlook
Moody’s downgrades India’s sovereign rating, maintains negative outlook
Telangana allows inter-state travel, but Andhra stops people at borders, says restrictions still on
Telangana allows inter-state travel, but Andhra stops people at borders, says restrictions still on
On resuming international flight ops, minister cites ‘several factors’
On resuming international flight ops, minister cites ‘several factors’
Govt removes 1,026 items from CAPF canteen in swadeshi push, then hits pause
Govt removes 1,026 items from CAPF canteen in swadeshi push, then hits pause
Aaditya Thackeray on unlocking Maharashtra | On The Record
Aaditya Thackeray on unlocking Maharashtra | On The Record
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaLockdown 4.0Covid-19lockdown 5.0R Madhavan BirthdayWajid KhanLockdown 5.0 restrictionsCOVID 19 Tally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In