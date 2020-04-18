Three injured as two groups clash in Ludhiana’s Azad Nagar

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 18, 2020 18:38 IST

Three persons were injured as two groups of residents clashed at Azad Nagar in Model Town on Friday night.

Members of both the groups pelted each other with stones. One group alleged that a member of the second group had misbehaved and passed lewd comments at a woman of their group.

Ramesh Kumar, a resident of Azad Nagar, alleged that a resident of adjacent street, who runs an office of a political party at his place and does some finance related work there, had been misbehaving with his wife for the past several days. “Whenever my wife passed from the street, he made lewd gestures at her. I had warned him several times, but he did not deter from his antics. Therefore on Friday, I along with some of my neighbours went to his office to make him realise his mistake and after he apologised we returned,” he said.

However, later during the night hours, a dozen of people from his locality gheraoed our house and started pelting stones, Ramesh said, adding: “I, my wife and son, all got injured in the stone pelting. In retaliation, we also pelted stones on them and informed the police,” he said.

Later, the Model Town police reached the spot and rounded up some of the residents involved in the clash.

Inspector Pawan Kumar, station house officer (SHO) Model Town police station, said that the police team of Atam Nagar police post had went to the spot and rounded up some of the residents. The investigation is in process and action will be taken after recording the statement of the members of both the groups.

Till the filing of the report no case was registered in the incident.