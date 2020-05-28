Three of 6 affected zones in Chandigarh lose containment tag

chandigarh

Updated: May 28, 2020 00:15 IST

Reaching a major milestone in the fight against coronavirus disease in Chandigarh, the UT administration on Wednesday decided to remove the containment tag from three of the six zones.

UT administrator VPS Badnore approved the end of containment operations in Sector 38 from May 27, Sector 52 from May 28 and Shastri Nagar in Manimajra from May 31.

A committee comprising municipal commissioner, district magistrate, senior superintendent of police, director health services, sub-divisional magistrate (east), state surveillance officer and superintendent of police recommended the de-containment of the three areas.

COMPLETED 28-DAY CONDITION

As per the central government’s guidelines, a containment zone can be denotified only if no new case of Covid-19 is reported in the locality for 28 days.

The last positive Covid-19 case in Sector 38 was on April 29, and no new case has been reported in Sector 52 since April 30. At Shastri Nagar, Manimajra, the last infection was reported on May 2.

Sector 38 completed the 28-day period on May 26, Sector 52 on May 27 and Shashtri Nagar will complete it on May 31. There are no active cases in any of these localities.

All the six containment zones combined have 242 cases. Sector 38 and Sector 52 had reported three positive cases each, and Shastri Nagar had one.

ALL RELAXATIONS TO BE INTRODUCED

Being containment zones, these localities were completely sealed, and no movement was allowed inside and from inside to outside except for essential and emergency services.

All relaxations announced in the city from time to time, which were earlier not allowed in these zones, will be allowed now. In fact, barricades were removed from Sector 38 on Wednesday.

However, screening, surveillance and strict monitoring of the health of residents will continue in the three zones. Further, regular sanitisation measures will be undertaken by municipal authorities.

Random samples of fresh suspect cases, if any, will be taken and reported to the administration. Social gathering in the area will continue to remain restricted as per the guidelines issued by the Government of India, and necessary social distancing, mask wearing and hygiene will be strictly enforced.

UT adviser Manoj Kumar Parida said: “We are thankful to the residents for following social distance norms and due hygiene so that there was no positive case in last 28 days. If other pockets also do the same , Chandigarh will be corona-free soon.”

Hari Prakash, a resident of the containment zone in Sector 52, said: “We are relieved that it is finally over. We can now save our jobs, and move around freely, but we are fearful of the social stigma as we move out. There was severe mental harassment for the past month.”

RELIEF FOR 1,600 PEOPLE

Among the denotified zones, Sector 52 has 46 houses with 250 people

Shastri Nagar in Manimajra had eight houses in the containment zone with 160 people

EWS Colony in Sector 38 had the maximum affected population of 1,200 residing in 250 houses

THREE CONTAINMENT ZONES LEFT

Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26, with 209 positive cases continues to be the epicentre of the disease in the city, accounting for 74% of the total cases and 98% of the active

Parts of Sector 30 with 22 cases and Kacchi Colony, Dhanas, with four positive cases will remain containment zones

No positive case has been reported in Kacchi Colony since May 5 and in Sector 30B since May 7