Home / Chandigarh / Time for stringent steps to stop Chinese belligerence, says Capt Amarinder

Time for stringent steps to stop Chinese belligerence, says Capt Amarinder

Hours after the Indian Army said on Tuesday that an officer and two men were killed in a clash with Chinese soldiers in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley, Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh urged the Centre to take “some stringent measures” to stop Chinese belligerence.

chandigarh Updated: Jun 16, 2020 19:52 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Sabir Hussain
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh
Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh(File photo)
         

“It is time now for the Govt of India to take some stringent measures. Each sign of weakness on our part makes the Chinese reaction more belligerent. I join the nation in paying tribute to our brave martyrs. The nation stands with you in your hour of grief,” Captain Amarinder tweeted.

A former soldier, the chief minister said it is time now for the country to stand up to Chinese incursions.

“The happening in the #Galwanvalley is a continuation of violations by China. It is time now that the country stands up to these incursions. Our soldiers are not fair game that every few days officers and men are being killed and injured defending our borders,” he said in another tweet.

Separately, the Congress has described the death of Indian soldiers in eastern Ladakh as shocking, unbelievable and unacceptable.

The party also said the government must come forward to explain the circumstances of the latest development.

India blames China for violent face-off in eastern Ladakh, says PLA tried to change status quo
‘Ground-breaking’: Trial shows drug cuts death risk by third in Covid cases
China accuses India of starting ‘serious physical conflict’, quiet on details
‘Pak should practise good neighbourliness towards us’: India at UNHRC
Green shoots in economy, 2-wheeler sales at 70% of pre-lockdown numbers: PM
Steve Smith names Pak pacer as ‘most skilful’ bowler he has faced
Casualties on our side too, says Chinese media on LAC clash with India
India-China border faceoff: What led to escalation of tensions
