Tomar dwells on Modi govt’s feats at Ludhiana BJP unit’s virtual rally

Updated: Jun 27, 2020 22:36 IST

Members of the district unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) participated in a virtual party rally on Saturday from at least 200 places in the district.

The rally was addressed by Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Union state minister Som Parkash, Punjab BJP president Ashwani Sharma and member of Parliament (MP) from Gurdaspur Sunny Deol.

In Ludhiana, at one place 15 to 20 people were present to be part of the rally, keeping in view the guidelines against coronavirus. It was the first virtual rally of the Punjab BJP.

After the rally, district BJP president Pushpinder Singal made all present in the rally to take a pledge against using Chinese goods and asked them to encourage people to buy country-made things.

While addressing the rally, Tomar said, “The Union government is giving farmers Rs 6,000 per year under the PM-Kisan yojana and the government also started a pension scheme for them. We did not make only promises, but also fulfilled them.”

“Jandhan and Ujjwala schemes brought relief to the poor, while surgical and air strikes added to the dignity of country,” he added.

He said the one-nation, one-tax slogan was realised with the imposition of goods and services (GST) in the country and Jammu and Kashmir became an actual part of India with the abolition of Article 370.

He said the central government also gave houses to 2.5 crore people and many other important decisions were taken by the Narendra Modi government.

Tomar said the Modi government made triple talaq a punishable offence and enacted the Citizen Amendment Act and also cleared the way for the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Condemning the Congress government in Punjab, Tomar said that not even a single promise has been fulfilled by the Captain Amarinder Singh government be it drugs menace, waiving farmers’ loans, unemployment allowance, one job for every house, smart phones to youngsters, etc.

He said the Captain government had failed on every front and people are upset. He said people did not get any relief in terms of electricity bills or other dues even in the tough situation.