Tribune Flyover: Chandigarh seeks time to apprise court of its decision

chandigarh

Updated: Feb 13, 2020 00:48 IST

The UT administration on Wednesday sought time from Punjab and Haryana high court to apprise the latter about its decision on the construction of the Tribune Flyover.

Senior standing counsel of the Chandigarh administration, Pankaj Jain, apprised the court of chief justice SN Jha and justice Arun Palli that the administration has conducted a public hearing and several proposals put forth are still being examined. Furthermore, he sought more time from the court to place the decision before the high court (HC). The court, giving more time to the UT, has fixed the next date of hearing for March 26.

The HC was hearing a 2019 petition filed against cutting and uprooting of trees for the flyover project. The court had stayed uprooting and cutting of trees and asked administration to look for other solutions. As per reports, UT’s technical committee has junked all seven alternatives to the flyover, the latest on Tuesday. The public hearing was held on December 23, in which 53 of the 78 participants had opposed the flyover. Thereafter, seven persons were called for detailed deliberations on proposals mooted by them.

Meanwhile, during the brief hearing, senior advocate Puneet Bali accused the administration of ‘humiliating’ those who came forward with the proposals during the public hearing on December 23.

THE FLYOVER

The 1.6 km flyover is to be built from near the GMCH-32 roundabout up to the railway overbridge on Dakshin Marg after passing over Tribune Chowk. It was on March 3, that UT administrator VP Singh Badnore had laid the foundation stone of the ₹184 crore project. It was being touted as a solution to the regular traffic mess in the vicinity of Tribune Chowk. More than 1.43 lakh vehicles cross the rotaries of Dakshin Marg and Purva Marg near Sector-31 Tribune Chowk daily. For the flyover, the UT forest department had approved the felling of 472 trees, of which 143 were to be uprooted.