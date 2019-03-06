Tussle between two sports bodies slams brakes on Kila Raipur games

The annual Kila Raipur Sports Festival, known as “Rural Olympics”, will not be held this year following a tussle over land between two sports bodies.

Office-bearer of the Grewal Sports Club, which has been organising the games since 1933, Gian Singh Patti said the mega event will not be held on the earlier announced dates (March 8 to 10).

Colonel Surinder Singh (retd), a member of Patti Suhavia, one of the six pattis (localities) of Kila Raipur, who recently got the possession of the land where games were being organised, said the 83rd Kila Raipur Sports Festival will be organised next year by a new committee. For this, he said, Sports Society Patti Suhavia, Kila Raipur, has been formed.

Col Surinder said in 1985, 7 acres of land belonging to Patti Suhavia at Kila Raipur village was fraudulently mutated in the name of Grewal Sports Club. “I was in service when all this happened. I came to know about the fraud in 1997 and on September 9 that year, I filed a suit in a lower court in Ludhiana,” he said.

On April 10, 2012, civil judge Monika Sharma pronounced that the land belongs to Patti Suhavia. However, the ownership was still with the Grewal Sports Club. “We immediately got the land mutated in the name of Patti Suhavia and also filed an appeal in the Ludhiana district court for the possession of land and mandatory injunction. On September 28, 2015, additional district judge Bishan Saroop accepted the plea and decreed complete relief,” he said. On October 29, 2015, he filed an execution petition in the lower court.

Meanwhile, the opposite party — Gian Singh and others — pleaded that the property is utilised for carrying out sports activities and public welfare. He also objected that no warrants of possession can be issued in favour of Col Surinder Singh or any other specific individual. However, the court of civil judge Ankit Airi dismissed their objection on April 4, 2018.

On the basis of the court orders on January 29 this year, Col Surinder finally took the possession of land on February 28. On Tuesday, he along with the counsel of Parveen Garg recorded the statement in the court that the warrant has been executed and taken the possession of Kila Raipur stadium which is know named as “Sports Stadium Patti Suhavia, Kila Raipur.

However, Gian Singh said he has filed a petition in the Punjab and Haryana high court and is waiting for the orders.

Recently, the Punjab cabinet gave its nod to enact a law that will pave the way for revival of the traditional bullock cart races, prohibited by the Supreme Court in 2014, at Kila Raipur games.

First Published: Mar 06, 2019 21:52 IST