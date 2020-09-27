e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 27, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Two 14-year-olds held for raping girl, 7, sent to juvenile home

Two 14-year-olds held for raping girl, 7, sent to juvenile home

Teen living in house rented by girl’s mother and his friend sexually exploited the child

chandigarh Updated: Sep 27, 2020 22:39 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Two teenagers were sent to a juvenile home in Mohali after being accused of rape.
Two teenagers were sent to a juvenile home in Mohali after being accused of rape.(Shutterstock)
         

Two 14-year-old boys held for raping a seven-year-old girl were produced before the juvenile justice board and sent to a juvenile home on Sunday.

The case was registered on the complaint of the girl’s mother, an employee in a private committee.

As she was fighting a divorce case, the mother said she left the child alone at home due to Covid-19 when she went to work.

The mother said the child appeared to be stressed and, when questioned, said a teenaged boy living in the house they had rented earlier and his friend had raped her.

She said they had been sexually exploiting her since June 2019 and had threatened to kill her if she told anyone about it.

A case under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and sections 376(d) and 506 of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Mataur police station on the complaint of the girl’s mother.

tags
top news
‘744 CBI investigations pending for over a year’: Apex vigilance body
‘744 CBI investigations pending for over a year’: Apex vigilance body
RR vs KXIP Live: Royals chase highest IPL total to beat KXIP by 4 wickets
RR vs KXIP Live: Royals chase highest IPL total to beat KXIP by 4 wickets
Covid-19: Kerala registers more than 40,000 cases in 1 week
Covid-19: Kerala registers more than 40,000 cases in 1 week
Bihar’s Covid-19 recovery rate inches closer to 92% as state logs 1,527 new cases
Bihar’s Covid-19 recovery rate inches closer to 92% as state logs 1,527 new cases
Two terrorists killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Awantipora
Two terrorists killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Awantipora
President Kovind gives his nod to all 3 farm bills, government notifies them
President Kovind gives his nod to all 3 farm bills, government notifies them
Mangaluru cops catch thieves who stole 11 cellphones within 105 minutes
Mangaluru cops catch thieves who stole 11 cellphones within 105 minutes
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Sushant Singh RajputCovid-19 Live UpdatesFarm bills protest LIVERakul Preet SinghCovid-19Covid 19 India TallyBihar Election Schedule Live updatesSP BalasubrahmanyamRR vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In